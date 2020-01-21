Brentwood School is pleased to present "It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference at Brentwood School"

As the mission statement of the young women planning the conference describes, "Our goal is to seek wisdom and guidance from others, empower ourselves, and inspire those around us." The conference empowers and inspires the young women in attendance during exciting keynote presentations and two tracks of interactive, discussion-based breakout sessions.

Head of School, Dr. Mike Riera, adds, "At Brentwood School, the student experience is defined by the essential integration of academic excellence, emotional intelligence, and character development. We hope our students will make a difference, something I often hear our graduates are doing in a variety of ways. As an example, special guests Tanika Ray, Gloria Rico Hann, and Tara Schuster, as well as recent graduates, activist Eve Levenson and social entrepreneur Georgia Messinger, are among several Brentwood alumni sharing their expertise and life experience at the conference this year. I guarantee all present at the conference will gain benefit and insight from the day. I also assure you that the accomplishments of the students on the organizing committee will surprise, impress, and, indeed, make a difference."

Brentwood School actively seeks ways to connect with the greater community through unique opportunities. "It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference at Brentwood School" is one of many exciting programs created by the school and offered to the public. The 2018 conference attracted close to 1,000 attendees from 110 schools throughout the Los Angeles area; marketing efforts extend to include communities in East Los Angeles, Pasadena, the Valley, and the South Bay.

Honorary Chair:

Maria Shriver

Presenting Partner: The Belldegrun Center for Innovative Leadership

Advocate Sponsor: Visionary Women

Presenters:

Thandiwe Abdullah, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Young Vanguard

Amani al-Khatahtbeh, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of MuslimGirl.com

Berna Anat, Financial Hype Woman

Manju Bangalore, Miss World California 2019, Co-Lead of March For Our Lives Los Angeles

Dr. Meredith Brower, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Jennifer Cassetta, Health and Empowerment Coach

La Shonda Coleman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Trauma Resilience Trainer

Cydnei Drake, MSW, National Program Growth Manager, IGNITE

Susan Feniger, Culinarian, Author, and Entrepreneur

Val Fleury, DJ and Producer

Deja Foxx, Activist

Gabi Fresh, Body Positive Fashion Influencer and Designer

Dana Gonzalez, Assistant Director of Brentwood Upper School

Kristin Hayden, Chief Partnership Officer, IGNITE

Greisy Hernandez, Activist and Mental Health Advocate

Sarah Huss, Director of Human Development and Parent Education, Campbell Hall

Iskra, Aerie Role Model, Creator of EveryBODY with Iskra

Angela Lang, Founding Executive Director, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC)

Eve Levenson, Brentwood Alum, March For Our Lives Federal Affairs Manager

Monique Lhuillier, Founder and Creative Director

Lisa Ling, Journalist, Producer, and Author

Yasmine Mabene, March For Our Lives State Director

Yamilet Medina Lopez, Associate Director of Admission, USC

Georgia Messinger, Brentwood Alum, Co-Founder and COO, Trill Project

Ibtihaj Muhammad, US Olympic Medalist, Activist, Entrepreneur, and New York Times Best-Selling Author

Sonali Perera Bridges, President and Founder, Bridges Educational Consulting

Tanika Ray, Brentwood Alum, TV Host, Producer, Director

Gloria Rico Hann, Brentwood Alum, Executive Vice President of Domestic Publicity, Sony Pictures

Yetunde Daniels Rubinstein, Associate Director of College Counseling at Brentwood School

Tara Schuster, Brentwood Alum, Author, and VP Talent and Development, Comedy Central

Katie Soo, Senior Vice President, Head of Growth Marketing, WarnerMedia

Kiran Subramaniam, Writer

Syncopated Ladies: Orialis Ashley, Anissa Lee, and Assata Madison

Jess Wiener, CEO and Culture Expert

Shafia Zaloom, Author and Health Educator

For more information, please visit: www.bwscampus.com/itsourturn

BRENTWOOD SCHOOL INSPIRES EVERY STUDENT TO:

Think critically and creatively.

Act ethically.

Shape a future with meaning.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Shirley Blake, sblake@bwscampus.com, 310.889.2708

Press credentials are required to attend the event.

Please RSVP to confirm credentials and for parking information.

