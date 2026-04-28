BRESH EXPANDS U.S. FOOTPRINT & LAUNCHES EVENT SERIES FOR THIS SUMMER'S GLOBAL SOCCER TOURNAMENT, DEEPENING ITS ROLE AS A GLOBAL CULTURAL MOVEMENT

"La Fiesta Más Linda Del Mundo" continues U.S.-based growth with new cities, key residencies and an event series timed to the world's biggest sports spectacle

MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRESH, the internationally recognized party brand born in Argentina, today announced a major expansion across the U.S. for 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading cultural platform at the intersection of music, community and nightlife. As part of this expansion, BRESH will not only debut in new U.S. cities and return to key markets, but will also host a new event series coinciding with this summer's most anticipated international soccer tournament.

Following a meteoric rise from a single event in Miami to a worldwide phenomenon, BRESH will amplify its presence across the U.S. with a tour of major cities, including New York City, Miami, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles, each event strategically timed to coincide with key match dates, fan gatherings and local cultural celebrations. The event series is a celebration of the global spirit of soccer and an opportunity to bring together communities to experience BRESH's signature events.

Key dates for the soccer tournament events include:

June 13 – New York City

– New York City June 15 – Kansas City

– Kansas City June 20 – Atlanta

– Atlanta June 21 – Miami

– Miami June 22 – Arlington

– Arlington June 26 – Orlando

– Orlando June 26 – Houston

– Houston June 27 – Dallas

– Dallas July 10 – Los Angeles

– Los Angeles July 18 – New York City

As BRESH continues to expand its reach across the U.S., it remains grounded in its core mission of creating a platform where music, culture and community converge. It's not just a party, it's a movement that thrives on inclusivity, nostalgia and celebrating the cultural intersections of Latinx identity and global entertainment. By hosting these major events during a moment of worldwide attention, BRESH positions itself as a key player in the U.S. music and nightlife scene.

"We've always believed that BRESH is more than just a party. It's a space where people connect emotionally, share joy and celebrate culture together," said BRESH CEO Tomas Allande. "The U.S. has become a key part of our vision, and this summer's international soccer tournament offers the perfect opportunity to bring our community closer together through shared experiences. We want to amplify the excitement around the tournament while also staying true to BRESH's ethos of unity and celebration."

BRESH's continued U.S. expansion reflects both growing demand and a broader cultural shift. With Latin audiences shaping mainstream music and nightlife trends, BRESH offers a format that resonates across cultures, blending reggaeton, Latin hits, pop, throwbacks and viral sounds into a nostalgic and celebratory experience. From milestone shows at Terminal 5 and Pier 17 in New York to residencies at major venues in Miami and large-scale events in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas, BRESH has evolved from a touring concept into a connected national circuit with a network of recurring cultural touchpoints across the U.S.

Beyond its summer soccer-aligned tour, BRESH is deepening its partnerships with influential cultural moments like Miami Music Week, Art Basel and Billboard Latin Music Week, while continuing to engage with a wide variety of artists, tastemakers and brands. As it enters this next phase, BRESH continues to define itself not only as a party, but as a platform: one that brings together music, identity and community in a way that reflects the energy of a new generation.

About BRESH

BRESH is a globally recognized party brand born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2016, known as "The Most Beautiful Party in the World." Since its inception, BRESH has grown into an international phenomenon, hosting sold-out events across Latin America, the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia. Blending reggaeton, pop, throwbacks and viral hits, BRESH has built a loyal community driven by inclusivity, celebration and a distinctive visual identity that sets it apart in the global nightlife scene. With more than five years of presence in the U.S., BRESH has expanded across major cities, hosting sold-out events in markets including New York City, Miami, Dallas, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston, among many others.

SOURCE BRESH