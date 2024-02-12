BRET MICHAELS PARTNERS WITH LIVE NATION FOR THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF THE MICHAELS-PRODUCED & CREATED PARTI-GRAS 2.0, THE ALL-KILLER HITS, NO FILLER, FEEL-GOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE SUMMER

WITH #1 HIT SONG SUPPORT FROM COUNTRY SENSATION CHRIS JANSON, DON FELDER, FORMERLY OF THE EAGLES, AND JOINING BRET ON STAGE SPECIAL GUESTS DEE SNIDER OF TWISTED SISTER AND THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF FOREIGNER LOU GRAMM

Pre-Sale Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 AM Local Time | General on sale Starting Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 AM Local Time at LiveNation.com and the Bret Michaels VIP Meet & Greet on sale starting Monday, February 12 at BretMichaels.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of his first-ever solo touring festival, Parti-Gras, in 2023, Bret Michaels has partnered with Live Nation for this select exact lineup bringing the good-time summer music festival of 2024. Michaels will be belting out all of his Poison hits and be joined by some of his closest friends for an unforgettable blend of chart-toppers. Country sensation Chris Janson with this week's #1 hit "All I Need Is You," along with his "Buy Me A Boat" and "Fix A Drink," returns to join Bret on stage just like their CMT Crossroads game-changer and perform Michaels' song, "Your Mama Don't Dance" with a dueling harmonica solo. Opening the evening, the legendary Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles, plays chart-topping hits and later joins Michaels on stage. Headlining…Michaels hits the stage with unbelievable energy and his hit song "Talk Dirty To Me" and is then joined by Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame nominated Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, singing 3 Foreigner hits. Later in Michaels' set, Dee Snider, the high-energy voice of Twisted Sister, sings "I Wanna Rock," "We're Not Gonna Take It," and an insane version of "Highway to Hell" as well as Michaels' "Nothing But A Good Time." Michaels seamlessly conducts the evening, moving between Poison, Foreigner and Twisted Sister hits by all three original singers.

You never know what surprise guests will jump up as friends of Bret Michaels on the stage, whether it's star chef Guy Fieri, the Impractical Jokers or the Pawn Stars, or unbelievable superstar musicians. The Parti-Gras is like Jimmy Buffett meets AC/DC meets Poison in a backyard barbecue setting. Michaels has even been known to drag fans up on stage during these arena and amphitheater shows and let them sing along.

States Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation, "After watching Bret Michaels bring an unbelievable party to the fans on the Stadium Tour in 2022 and then bringing his nothing but a good vibe, high-energy performing to last year's Parti-Gras Tour, I'm excited to partner with him again on Parti-Gras 2.0 this summer."

Presented by Live Nation, the six-city limited date run of this exact lineup kicks off on July 12 in Noblesville, IN, at the Ruoff Music Center, and includes a hometown show Saturday, July 13 in Burgettstown, PA, as well as Saturday, August 3 in Alpharetta, GA, Friday, August 23 in Clarkston, MI, Friday, August 30 in Holmdel, NJ, and the tour finale on August 31 in Gilford, NH, at BankNH Pavilion.

Although the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras rolls on in many different forms, it will only be at these six specific Live Nation amphitheaters that fans will see this exact lineup together.

States Michaels, "I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy." Bret continues, "I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs. I love it as a celebration of the music - no ego, just nothing but a good time. I like bringing fans up on the stage to sing…with the tough years we've been through, I wanted to bring the fans a night of having fun, singing big hit music, and I promise you that I really get into the details - all-killer hits, no filler. I want it to be an audiovisual experience. I want it to be a great time from the minute you come through the gates. Let your Mardi Gras flag fly with bandanas and beads. I want it to smell like summertime in the sun. I'm even pouring my own personal coconut rum into the hazers so everything smells good, looks good, sounds good and feels good. And, as the son of a veteran, always dedicating the show and my gratitude to the men and women that have served our country and given us the freedom to rock."

"Parti-Gras 2024 is gonna be one for the books, just like our CMT Crossroads performance," said Chris Janson. "Couldn't be more excited to announce that I'll be joining forces with one of my heroes and best buddies, Bret Michaels, for a big tour this summer. This is gonna be a helluva great time, with more positivity than you can imagine. It's nothin but a Good Vibe! Wooooo!"

TICKETS: Presale tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM local time throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which begins on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com . VIP Meet & Greet Tickets are available for Parti-Gras at BretMichaels.com.

PARTI GRAS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri, Jul 12, 2024 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat, Jul 13, 2024 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat, Aug 3, 2024 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 23, 2024 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri, Aug 30, 2024 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat, Aug 31, 2024 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

