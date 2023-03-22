Brett Barlow Named CEO of the Year by Utah Business

Everee CEO Brett Barlow recognized among leading executives in Utah for his strong company leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced that Brett Barlow has been named a 2023 CEO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine.

Each year, Utah Business honors the CEOs in the state who have led their organizations with strength, courage, and endurance and have made it their mission to change the way we do business in Utah.

"It's an honor to be recognized among so many outstanding leaders who are going above and beyond to make Utah an exceptional place to do business," said Barlow. "The Everee team is doing great things to transform payroll and get workers their earnings faster, and I am extremely grateful to accept this award on behalf of them. I'm even more excited to keep working together to reach our goals and launch into the next phase of growth for our company."

Brett, along with his co-founders, started Everee in 2018 because they saw a problem with the process and the speed at which workers received their paychecks. Through Everee's robust suite of capabilities, the company is disrupting the status quo by introducing solutions that allow employees access to the pay they've earned, as they've earned it, while also improving the payroll experience for businesses.

Under Brett's leadership, Everee has significantly invested in its go-to-market strategies while also focusing on its expanding team, having more than doubled headcount since 2021. He also plays an active role in sales conversations and has been instrumental in tailoring the company's vision to focus on the growing gig economy.

"Brett knows how critical it is to be bold when you're building a disruptive product," said Ron Ross, President and Co-Founder at Everee. "He's the kind of CEO people want to work for, and he does an exceptional job of making sure the team is aware of our mission and vision and is motivated by the change we're bringing to the world."

To view the full honoree list, visit: https://www.utahbusiness.com/utah-business-ceo-of-the-year-2023/ .

About Everee

Everee is a payroll technology company that makes it simple to pay people instantly. Started in 2018 by financial leaders who wanted to disrupt the two-week pay cycle and build a user-friendly alternative to outdated payroll software, Everee's full-service platform and white-label payroll solution boasts flexible APIs, embeddable components, and payroll finance, allowing companies to onboard and pay contingent workers at scale without cash flow challenges. For more information, visit https://everee.com .

Media Contact:

Sierra Thomas for Everee

[email protected]

208-851-1483

SOURCE Everee