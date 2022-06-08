Brevan Electronics is Named as Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor

Brevan Electronics is once again recognized on both Electronics Sourcing and SourceToday's Top 50 Electronics Distributors lists.

NASHUA, N.H., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, a leading authorized distributor with over 39 years of exceptional service and delivery, today announced its continued achievement as a top distributor in electronic component distribution by SourceToday and Electronics Sourcing.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top distributor in our space," said Aaron Dufoe, President, Brevan Electronics, "2021 was a challenging year in supply chain distribution, and Brevan Electronics was able to provide world-class service to our customers by offering collaborative and tailormade solutions in this shortage market."