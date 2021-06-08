Brevan Electronics is Recognized as a Top 50 Electronics Distributor Tweet this

In addition to moving up to #34 on Electronics Sourcing's Top 50 North America Distributors Report and #42 on Source Today's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list, Brevan Electronics is recognized as #6 in the Top 10 Distributors by Sales Growth.

"Brevan's success is built on world-class customer service," said Aaron Dufoe, President, Brevan Electronics, "our customers want a collaborative relationship that is more hands-on than a website. If the shortage market has proven anything, it's confirmed you need close-knit distribution partners that are willing to evolve as your business evolves."

Brevan recently announced its strategic partnership with #3 independent distributor NewPower Worldwide, the fastest-growing global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. Utilizing NewPower's strategic sourcing, Brevan can provide its customers with alternative supply chain solutions. In addition to business expansion, Brevan remains committed to its employees and recognizing their successes.

For over 38 years, Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide. Brevan is a diverse supplier with a commitment to quality and world-class customer service. Access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands has made Brevan one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors. Brevan Electronics is a privately held company based in Merrimack, NH.

