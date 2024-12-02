FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLB Capturi, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, announced the mechanical completion of the carbon capture plant at Heidelberg Materials' cement facility in Brevik, Norway, a significant milestone for the CCS project.

ACC ASA holds 20% ownership in SLB Capturi, which is delivering CO 2 capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading facility for the plant. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO 2 annually from the cement facility. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

The Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, [email protected]

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/brevik-carbon-capture-plant-reaches-mechanical-completion,c4074512