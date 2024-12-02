Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

News provided by

Aker Horizons

Dec 02, 2024, 13:28 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLB Capturi, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, announced the mechanical completion of the carbon capture plant at Heidelberg Materials' cement facility in Brevik, Norway, a significant milestone for the CCS project.

ACC ASA holds 20% ownership in SLB Capturi, which is delivering CO2 capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading facility for the plant. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture 400,000 metric tons of COannually from the cement facility. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

The Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, [email protected]

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/brevik-carbon-capture-plant-reaches-mechanical-completion,c4074512

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

SLB Capturi, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, announced the mechanical...

Aker Horizons ASA: Third-quarter results 2024

Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: AKH), a developer of green energy and industry, today announced results for the third quarter 2024. Aker Horizons' net...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics