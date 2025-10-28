Brewing Joy One Cup at a Time: Philz Coffee Debuts Holiday Menu With Gratitude Blend That Gives Back

Celebrating a decade of community impact, the California coffee brand introduces a new signature drink and brings back fan-favorites featuring its cherished Gratitude Blend

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee is ready for the holiday season with a new featured beverage, decadent Tiramisu. The brand is also bringing back three seasonal favorites, Winter Bliss, Gratitude, and Spiced Gratitude Cold Brew, all made with the beloved Gratitude blend that gives back to coffee farming communities in Mexico, Central America, and Colombia via the organization Food 4 Farmers . Also launching across all locations is a new Grilled Ham and Cheese sandwich, as well as seasonal bakery items in each market for a cozy and comforting pairing. Starting October 28, the seasonal menu will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Tiramisu is a new signature drink, made with Philz's flagship Philtered Soul Cold Brew (notes of hazelnut, maple, and caramel), a tiramisu swirl, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Tiramisu is typically served as a cold brew, but is also available hot.





With each purchase of Gratitude packaged beans or Gratitude drinks (Winter Bliss, Gratitude, and Spiced Gratitude Cold Brew), Philz will donate a percentage of proceeds to Food 4 Farmers, up to $25,000. Food 4 Farmers supports 1,500+ families, providing community-led solutions to grow and access nutritious food year-round. This is Philz's tenth year working with the organization on its mission to support coffee farming communities.

New to all Philz menus is a Grilled Ham and Cheese made with Swiss cheese, all-natural ham, honey Dijon mustard, and a crisp Parmesan topping. The sandwich is heat-to-order and protein-rich (22 grams), containing no nitrates or nitrites. New seasonal pastries, along with other bakery items, are always baked fresh and delivered daily by local bakery partners.

Tiramisu Tartine and Raspberry Cream Cheese Kouign-Amann in Northern California stores





and in Northern California stores Red Velvet Marble Swirl Bread and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie (gluten-friendly) in Southern California stores





and in Southern California stores Pistachio Praline Croissant, Raspberry White Chocolate Muffin, and Mocha Mudslide Cookie in Chicago stores

In addition to menu items, Philz has new merchandise just in time for holiday shopping.

One Cup at a Time Orange Tote Bag is a new, beautifully illustrated natural cotton tote, offering a festive pop of color for holiday shopping.





is a new, beautifully illustrated natural cotton tote, offering a festive pop of color for holiday shopping. Philz Logo Navy Crew Neck is a new cozy, classic, and quintessentially Philz piece, destined to be the sweatshirt everyone borrows.

"The holidays are a time to slow down, reflect, and connect, and that's exactly what Philz is all about," said Mahesh Sadarangani, Philz Coffee CEO. "This season, we're inviting our community to treat themselves with both new and returning favorites. We're also incredibly proud to mark ten years of our partnership with Food 4 Farmers, because giving back to the communities that grow our coffee is essential to who we are."

Every drink at Philz Coffee is individually made to order using Philz's signature pour-over method, responsibly-sourced green coffee beans, and real, clean-label ingredients. Beans are roasted to perfection at Philz's roasting facility in Oakland, California. Beverages may be customized with the customer's preference of sweetness level and milk option at no extra charge and are served by baristas who ensure each order is perfect.

Philz Coffee's holiday menu is now offered at all 75-plus locations in California and Chicago. It's available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz app, home to the newly-launched Philz Rewards loyalty program. Philz is also available via philzcoffee.com, DoorDash or Uber Eats. To find a location, visit philzcoffee.com/locations.

