Brex and Navan Partner to Launch Next-Generation Travel Management and Card Solution for Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex , the modern corporate card and spend management platform for startups and enterprises, and Navan , the all-in-one solution that makes travel and expense easy, today announced a new joint offering with the launch of BrexPay for Navan. This integrated business travel and payments solution brings together Navan's world-class travel services and Brex's industry-leading global corporate cards. BrexPay for Navan streamlines travel payments into one workflow when using the Navan travel management system.

Traditionally, managing travel payments for large, global teams has presented significant challenges for enterprises. These challenges include delays in travel bookings caused by local payment inefficiencies, time-consuming travel expense reporting and reconciliation, plus painful traveler experiences that lead to avoidable admin work. These issues arise because enterprises have been forced to rely on outdated solutions that lack reconciliation for global payments and require third-party middleware to power payments.

BrexPay for Navan was co-developed by both companies' engineering teams, leveraging Navan Connect and Brex Embedded technologies to build a first-of-its-kind custom, direct integration between Brex's global payments infrastructure and Navan's industry-leading travel infrastructure. The joint solution gives enterprises access to:

One global card program . With BrexPay for Navan , customers can look forward to up to 40x higher limits than legacy cards and local currency cards in 50+ countries. Plus, they can save hundreds of thousands in FX fees and manual bank transfers.

. With BrexPay for , customers can look forward to up to 40x higher limits than legacy cards and local currency cards in 50+ countries. Plus, they can save hundreds of thousands in FX fees and manual bank transfers. Modern travel management. Enterprise businesses can scale their travel program, reduce costs, increase compliance, and boost adoption with an end-to-end business travel solution.

Enterprise businesses can scale their travel program, reduce costs, increase compliance, and boost adoption with an end-to-end business travel solution. 100% reconciliation. By bringing together best-of-breed business travel services from Navan and corporate cards from Brex, BrexPay for Navan saves enterprises hours each month with automated receipts, accounting, and 100% payment reconciliation.

In addition to a seamless central travel experience, when using BrexPay for Navan, businesses will be able to enforce company policies through Navan using Brex T&E cards, ship and manage physical Brex cards for their employees within Navan's platform, and experience a seamless onboarding experience to unlock a global card program.

"With BrexPay for Navan, we are bringing something truly unique and monumental to the market," said Pedro Franceschi, CEO of Brex. "By combining Brex's fast onboarding, global acceptance, and homegrown financial stack with Navan's end-to-end business travel offering into one solution, customers now have access to a payments and travel experience that is beyond any other corporate travel and payments solution."

"The workforce is more global — and more transient — than ever before. This game-changing partnership, powered by Navan technology, creates a seamless user experience that keeps businesses moving forward," says Ariel Cohen, Navan CEO and co-founder. "With BrexPay for Navan, modern, global enterprises can scale their business, increase efficiencies, and turn business travel into a strategic lever for growth."

"BrexPay for Navan represents the highest level of achievement in global integrated payments," said Joshua Waldron, VP of Finance & Accounting at Scale AI. "It brings the best of both worlds together, and allows us to spend more time focused on scaling and innovating, all in the most cost-effective way."

