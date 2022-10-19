Brex Announces General Availability of Empower

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex announced today that Brex Empower is now generally available. The integrated card and spend management solution helps drive 100% compliance and zero receipt chasing in over 100 countries.

Since the initial pilot launch, Brex Empower has seen steady growth month over month. Empower alone has crossed $3 billion annualized in processing volume in less than three months of the platform going live. The company now has tens of thousands of new users from a wide range of growing companies, including DoorDash, Superhuman, SeatGeek, Built Technologies, Scale AI, and Medicinal Genomics.

"We're thrilled with how Empower has been received by companies across multiple stages and industries," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "DoorDash was among our first customers, and we've been onboarding and learning with them, steadily enhancing product functionality."

Brex has continued to expand Empower, launching hundreds of new capabilities since the platform went live, enabling companies to manage global spend, all in one place. Recent Empower updates for employees, controllers, and managers include:

Consumer-grade experiences: Empower makes it easy for teams to remain compliant and spend within policy and on budget. Accounting teams can allocate spend to departments, teams, or individuals. Employees can spend on one secure card, with flexible limits. They don't need to chase receipts since many are generated automatically.

Empower makes it easy for teams to remain compliant and spend within policy and on budget. Accounting teams can allocate spend to departments, teams, or individuals. Employees can spend on one secure card, with flexible limits. They don't need to chase receipts since many are generated automatically. Modern mobile application: Brex integrates seamlessly with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and WhatsApp. Employees can easily track spend, review transactions, and collect receipts on the go with the Brex mobile app.

Brex integrates seamlessly with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and WhatsApp. Employees can easily track spend, review transactions, and collect receipts on the go with the Brex mobile app. Global coverage: With over 20% of users located outside of the US, Empower enables companies to actively manage global spend and reimbursements in local currencies no matter where employees live or work. Brex customers have access to 24/7 customer support around the world via phone and chat.

With over 20% of users located outside of the US, Empower enables companies to actively manage global spend and reimbursements in local currencies no matter where employees live or work. Brex customers have access to 24/7 customer support around the world via phone and chat. Automation with new integrations and APIs: Brex's best-of-breed integrations with ERP and HRIS systems, including NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Rippling, enable custom automations that offer significant time savings for finance teams. The new budgets API makes it even easier to allocate funds, while gaining real-time visibility into spending activity across the entire company.

About Brex

Brex is an integrated corporate card and spend management solution that helps drive 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases to the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more here .

