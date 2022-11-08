Brex co-Founder Henrique Dubugras Joins Expedia Group Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex today announced Henrique Dubugras, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Brex, has been elected to Expedia Group's Board of Directors. As a board member, Dubugras will help the company expand its mission of powering global travel for everyone, everywhere.

Mr. Dubugras brings with him a wealth of experience including building and leading top technology companies across the globe. Dubugras founded Pagar.me, Brazil's largest payment processor, alongside Co-Founder Pedro Franceschi. In 2017, Dubugras and Franceschi founded Brex, which delivers financial software, spend management solutions and corporate cards to tens of thousands including DoorDash, Coinbase, SeatGeek and more.

"I am thrilled to be joining Expedia Group's Board of Directors and honored to be working alongside some of the smartest people across tech, business, finance and policy," said Dubugras. "I've been a longtime fan of Expedia and their ability to be an innovative leader in the travel category. Additionally, we both share the idea that the future of our world is a more global one and we need to continue to build the tools to help enable that."

"We are excited to welcome Henrique to our Board of Directors. He is a valuable addition given his experience as a successful entrepreneur, innovator, and technologist and we look forward to the impact he will bring to the company," said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group.

About Brex

Brex is an integrated corporate card and spend management solution that helps drive 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases to the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more .

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

