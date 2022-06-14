Brex Expands Ecosystem of Partners to Seamlessly Integrate, Automate, and Accelerate Financial Systems

Partners Coupa, Gusto, and Workato to Integrate into Brex Empower, Connecting Spend Management into Existing HRIS and ERP Systems and Driving Connectivity and Automation of Financial Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the company reimagining finance for growing companies, today announced it is expanding Brex Empower's ecosystem. The new integrations from Coupa, Gusto, and Workato are designed to make it easy for finance teams to connect the Brex Empower spend management platform to existing systems to increase the speed at which they operate while maintaining financial discipline. Brex's integrations and APIs enable customization, control, and compliance in functions such as employee management in HRIS, ERP integration, data synchronization, and procurement.

"Companies spend too much time translating data between multiple systems," said Henrique Dubugras, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Brex. "After surveying finance leaders, we found that 68% of their teams spend over 30 hours reconciling data for their month-end close. Those are hours that should be spent on more important priorities, and it is our goal to help teams run their business more effectively. That is why we are excited to expand our ecosystem of integrations available through the Brex Empower platform."

Brex, which already enables over 1,000 integrations to help companies automate manual work, has partnered with Coupa, Gusto and Workato to enable:

Better, faster decisions with real-time financial data. Brex is building a universal ERP integration which will enable companies to gain a real-time view of their finances by synchronizing any ERP system with Brex in a matter of clicks.

Brex Empower will enable a continuous close across financial systems so journal entries can be categorized, prepared, and posted in real-time and automatically reconciled without manual intervention. Manage employees faster and more securely. Brex integrates with the top 35 HR systems, including Gusto (now with next-day payroll), to automatically onboard employees, sync org chart data for expense approvals, and issue corporate cards automatically.

Approve and pay vendors faster and more securely with Coupa Pay. Brex customers that use Coupa Pay can leverage the packaged integration to preauthorize spend for more control and visibility, securely automate payments, and eliminate the need for one-time vendor onboarding. Vendor payments and cards sync with budgets to keep company-wide spending aligned with policies.

Drive financial accountability with custom transaction alerts. Brex Empower connects with leading integration automation platform Workato so companies can set up custom transaction or payment alerts through any system they already use, including email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp.

About Brex

Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they're free to focus on big dreams and fast growth. We proudly serve tens of thousands of businesses, from small private companies to many of America's most beloved public brands. Learn more .

