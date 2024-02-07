Brex Named Official Corporate Card and Spend Management Partner of the 17-Time World Champion Boston Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, a leading AI-powered spend platform for modern companies, announced its designation as the Official Corporate Card and Spend Management Partner of the 17-Time World Champion Boston Celtics. The partnership highlights Brex's commitment to giving businesses a more proactive approach to managing their expenses, mirroring the Celtics' proactive mindset and ambition for excellence both on and off the court.

The Celtics initially discovered Brex through the company's impactful billboard campaign in Boston. With the growth the franchise continues to see year-over-year, the Celtics were looking for a more robust and tech-forward card and spend solution to better manage their expenses and ensure they could continue to thrive in a competitive business environment with a rigorous travel schedule.

The Brex platform's AI capabilities, proactive controls, intuitive user experience, and integrations that help to streamline manual work were important factors that led to the Celtics' decision to use Brex. The Celtics' finance team valued the efficiencies Brex could provide - on average, enterprise companies that use Brex save up to 4,250 hours a year through expense and accounting automation and $18M in total annually by blocking out-of-policy spend. * There was strong alignment from both organizations around adhering to financial management best practices.

"As an organization that constantly strives for excellence, Brex will be an important resource as we continue to optimize our financial operations," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "Brex provides the kind of forward-thinking solutions that will help us work more efficiently and effectively."

The Celtics join a number of companies that use Brex - each with complex business operations and expense management needs.

"We are honored to be chosen as the Official Corporate Card and Spend Management Partner of the Boston Celtics, a powerhouse team and one of the most prominent franchises in the NBA. This partnership exemplifies the power of innovation and teamwork. We are proud to play a part in automating the expense reimbursement process for the organization and giving the Celtics a smarter way to manage their spending," said Karandeep Anand, President of Brex.

*The customer results metrics provided are from July 2023 and for illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results, which may vary.

About Brex

Brex is the AI-powered spend platform. We transform finance teams from reactive no-sayers to proactive growth drivers. With Brex, companies spend with confidence by empowering employees to make smarter financial decisions from anywhere. Brex provides corporate cards, business accounts, and global payments, plus intuitive software for travel and expenses, that make it easy to plan and track all company spend in one place, in real time. Tens of thousands of companies from startups to global enterprises — including DoorDash, Flexport, and Compass — use Brex to proactively control spend, reduce costs, and increase efficiency on a global scale.

