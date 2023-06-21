Brex Named to TIME's List of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Brex is included in the "Leaders" category on TIME's notable list

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the first fully unified global spend platform, has been included in the third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world, and solidifies Brex as the leader in the spend management and corporate card space.

"We are honored to be included in TIME's prestigious TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and to be recognized for our commitment to our customers across the startup community and global enterprises," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "This milestone is recognition for our innovation and it reflects the work of the entire team at Brex. I am thankful for our customers, investors, and community for their ongoing support."

TIME recognizes Brex for the support it provided to the health of the startup ecosystem during the recent banking crisis and for helping impacted customers maintain business continuity throughout a time of uncertainty. To ensure safety of customer funds, Brex increased the FDIC insurance on Brex business accounts to $6M. In the initial days following SVB's collapse, Brex processed thousands of new applications for cards and business accounts, and billions of dollars of inflows.

Brex is also recognized by TIME for the significant growth and momentum the company has experienced, especially in serving large global enterprises. According to a recent announcement, both Empower™, Brex's spend management platform, and Brex business accounts, Brex's suite of cash management products, have each achieved $100M in ARR. Additionally, Brex expanded its global capabilities to allow businesses to operate worldwide, launched an integrated travel solution that provides comprehensive booking and spend management capabilities, all in the Brex dashboard and mobile app. Brex also announced AI-powered tools for CFOs and finance leaders that provide valuable insights on corporate spend and answer critical business questions in real time.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

To learn more about Brex, visit www.brex.com.

About Brex
Brex is the first fully unified global spend platform — with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, bill pay, and travel, all in one place. Brex makes it easy for finance teams and founders to manage every aspect of global spend at scale by empowering their employees anywhere to make better financial decisions. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of businesses, from enterprises to startups.

