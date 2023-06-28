Brex Taps Jason Mok to Support the Next Generation of Founders

News provided by

Brex

28 Jun, 2023, 16:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the first fully unified global spend platform, today announced that Jason Mok has joined Brex to support the firm's commitment to serving startups and their founders. Coming from venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, Mok joins at a pivotal time for startups and Brex as more founders than ever have been turning to the Brex to help manage their financial operations, build community, and grow their business.

Continue Reading
Courtesy of Brex
Courtesy of Brex

Mok, who is based in the Bay Area, is tasked specifically with helping startups navigate both today's macroeconomic environment and the recent banking crises, as well as the promises of exciting technologies like generative AI. Specifically, Brex's commitment to founders includes:

  • Building out a team of regional ambassadors based in key tech hubs including San Francisco and the Bay Area, NYC, Boston, and more. These ambassadors will play a crucial role in enhancing the startup community by leading networking and founder-based events.
  • A new suite of discounts and offers on the most valuable AI tools and systems that help startups grow their business, including a discount on Builder.ai® Studio Store®, Fireflies, Notion, StatSig and others, plus access to OpenAI API credits and Scale AI.
  • Ensuring startups have everything they need to scale, at every stage of growth — from corporate cards and operating accounts to travel, reimbursements and bill pay.

Additionally, Brex has named Nadav Lidor as the company's lead for banking products catered to startups. Lidor, who leads Brex's Israel office, will be focused on enhancing Brex business accounts  — cash management accounts with FDIC insurance through partner banks and a suite of money movement tools across ACH, wires, and checks. This product has seen rapid growth due to the ease of use and its increase of $6M in FDIC insurance coverage. In the week following the SVB crisis, Brex saw $2 billion in deposits and 4,000 new accounts were opened.

"Jason's deep knowledge of startups and his commitment to innovation are incredibly valuable as Brex continues to help founders manage every aspect of their global spend," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "We are excited to welcome him to the team as we strive to increase the probability of success of companies as they scale from startup to IPO."

Mok most recently served as an Operating Partner and General Manager at Andreessen Horowitz, where he managed a16z Seed. Additionally, Mok oversaw the Capital Network team, facilitating connections between portfolio companies, capital partners, and advisors. Prior to Andreessen Horowitz, Mok spent nearly 17 years at Silicon Valley Bank where he focused on relationship management and facilitating impactful connections for entrepreneurs and investors.

"Brex has been committed to founders and their success since its very founding, and that was made even more clear throughout this year's banking crisis," added Mok. "Building off my tenure at a16z and SVB, I'm thrilled to be joining a team that believes in the power and vitality of the startup ecosystem."

Mok joins on the heels of Brex's recent momentum and growth. Brex recently announced that both Empower and Brex business accounts have achieved $100M in ARR. Today, Brex serves the world's leading companies including Coinbase, DoorDash, Generations Healthcare, Indeed, Lemonade, SeatGeek, TuSimple, and more.

More information about Brex is available at www.brex.com.

About Brex
Brex is the first fully unified global spend platform — with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, bill pay, and travel, all in one place. Brex makes it easy for finance teams and founders to manage every aspect of global spend at scale by empowering their employees anywhere to make better financial decisions. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of businesses, from enterprises to startups.

SOURCE Brex

Also from this source

Brex Named to TIME's List of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Brex Announces Significant Growth with Two Product Lines at $100M of ARR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.