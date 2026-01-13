Breyers Redefines How You Sundae with New Scoop-Ready Sundae Swirls

Four shareable, dessert-inspired flavors delivering Breyers' sauciest scoops yet

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundaes are one of life's simplest joys — until you realize you're out of hot fudge, the toppings are missing, and clean-up is part of the deal. But here's the sweet part: Breyers is making it easier than ever to enjoy the full sundae experience straight from the freezer with new Breyers Sundae Swirls, a new sundae-in-a-tub experience loaded with rich mix-ins and extra-thick sauce swirls.

Breyers is redefining how you sundae with Breyers Sundae Swirls, available in four dessert-inspired flavors: Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae, Salted Caramel Truffle, Strawberry Pound Cake and Chocolate Lava Cake.

Rolling out nationwide this month, Breyers Sundae Swirls is redefining how you sundae. Breyers tested countless tubs along the way, scoop after scoop, to make sure every serving delivers the perfect amount of sauce. Each tub brings together a smooth, creamy base, rich mix-ins such as brownie and cake pieces, and a breakthrough technology that ensures thick swirls of ooey-gooey goodness in every scoop.

"Sundaes have long been part of family traditions, and Breyers has been part of those moments for generations," said Lisa Vortsman, U.S. Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "That history gives us a unique opportunity to make the sundae experience more enjoyable and convenient for families today, without losing what makes it special. With Sundae Swirls, we've brought the full sundae experience together in one shareable container."

The Sundae Swirls lineup launches with four crave-worthy flavors inspired by classic desserts Americans know and love in a shareable, 48-oz format:

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Inspired by the ultimate hot fudge brownie sundae, this flavor blends creamy vanilla with thick chocolate sauce and chewy brownie pieces for an ooey-gooey, homemade brownie moment in every scoop.

Inspired by the ultimate hot fudge brownie sundae, this flavor blends creamy vanilla with thick chocolate sauce and chewy brownie pieces for an ooey-gooey, homemade brownie moment in every scoop. Salted Caramel Truffle: A sweet-and-salty indulgence, with creamy vanilla folded around golden ribbons of salted caramel and chocolate truffle pieces for a perfectly balanced blend of rich caramel, delicate sea salt and decadent chocolate.

A sweet-and-salty indulgence, with creamy vanilla folded around golden ribbons of salted caramel and chocolate truffle pieces for a perfectly balanced blend of rich caramel, delicate sea salt and decadent chocolate. Strawberry Pound Cake: This scoop takes its cues from classic strawberry pound cake, combining rich vanilla, jammy strawberry sauce and buttery cake bites to deliver the creamy, fruity, cakey balance of a timeless dessert.

This scoop takes its cues from classic strawberry pound cake, combining rich vanilla, jammy strawberry sauce and buttery cake bites to deliver the creamy, fruity, cakey balance of a timeless dessert. Chocolate Lava Cake: A true homage to chocolate lava cake, featuring a velvety chocolate base layered with molten-style lava swirls and fudgy cake pieces that come together to capture the decadence of the iconic dessert.

Sundae Swirls is backed by the Breyers Ingredient Pledge, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality that has made Breyers a family favorite since 1866. Breyers is made with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably sourced fruit and vanilla.

Breyers Sundae Swirls will be available in 48 oz tubs at major retailers nationwide beginning in January 2026, with an MSRP of $5.49.

About Breyers

The maker of the number one large sized premium packaged ice cream in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla and cocoa. All Breyers® ice cream is made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 40 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.97 - $6.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

Media contact: Allie Winbun, [email protected]

SOURCE The Magnum Ice Cream Company