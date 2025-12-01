BRG Adds Richard Bajner to Lead Firm's Integrated Health Solutions Practice

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced that Richard (Rich) Bajner has joined the firm as a managing director and new leader for the firm's Integrated Health Solutions (IHS) practice. Bajner brings nearly two decades of experience driving revenue growth, payment innovation and value-based care transformation for health systems, payers and government agencies.

Bajner's arrival is part of an impressive growth period for BRG's healthcare practice, with the firm welcoming 11 managing directors and directors in 2025. Amid ongoing cuts to federal funding, a rapid rise in technological innovation as well as regulatory and economic uncertainty in the healthcare market, Bajner and the BRG team is well positioned to work alongside clients through high-stakes strategic and operational challenges—equipping them with operating models, expert counsel and innovative technologies to address enterprise strategies, revenue growth and clinical quality improvement. More specifically, Bajner will work alongside healthcare payers and providers to design and implement growth strategies to achieve sustainable performance.

"Rich is joining BRG at an incredibly important moment for the healthcare industry," said Tri MacDonald, CEO and President at BRG. "Health systems, payers and investors all face enormous pressure to adapt to complex regulatory shifts, demographic changes and capital constraints. Rich's deep expertise, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset and ability to bridge strategy to execution, will help our clients not only navigate these headwinds but seize new opportunities for growth."

Prior to BRG, Bajner served as senior adviser to Henry Ford Health, where he counseled senior leadership on managed care, payer strategy and network integration initiatives across the system's expansive regional footprint. Bajner also served as the practice leader for the payer and provider division at Guidehouse, leading a team of consultants responsible for payer, provider and state government health solutions. Throughout his career, Bajner has been a trusted advisor to executive teams facing significant strategic decisions or organizational risks due to his ability to rethink the status quo, challenge historical assumptions and translate ideas into actions that drive sustainable results and long-term impact.

"What drew me to BRG is its collaborative spirit and ability to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry, enabling full-service advisory counsel on issues ranging from financial improvement, payment innovation, deal strategy, health policy, transactions advisory and dispute resolution," said Bajner. "Today's healthcare sector is defined by significant disruption and opportunity. BRG has the agility, talent and entrepreneurial energy to help clients stay ahead of the curve and revolutionize healthcare."

Recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the "Rising Stars of the Profession," Bajner is Lean Six Sigma certified and a frequent speaker on value-based care and payment innovation.

He holds an MS in Health Systems Management from Rush University and a BS in Community Health and Preventive Medicine from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise, purpose-built for agility and connectivity, which sets us apart—and gets our clients ahead.

Our top-tier experts include experienced industry leaders, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of proven real-world experience to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges for organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking from diverse perspectives that, when paired with our global reach and resources, make us uniquely capable to address our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG