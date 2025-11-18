BRG Expands Securities Practice with Appointment of Managing Director Michael Kwak

Seasoned economic and financial expert joins BRG to further strengthen firm's Securities capabilities

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting and expert services firm BRG announced that Michael Kwak has joined the firm as a managing director in its Securities practice. With more than two decades of experience advising law firms, corporations and government agencies, Kwak brings deep expertise in securities litigation, market efficiency, damages estimation and valuation. His work has spanned matters involving complex financial instruments, institutional trading behavior and corporate governance.

"Michael's strong relationships with leading academics and ability to translate complex economic concepts into actionable insights make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Dr. David Sunding, BRG's vice chairman and leader of the firm's global Economics, Disputes & Investigations business line. "As we continue to build and expand our Securities practice, his expertise and network will be instrumental in advancing our analytical depth and client reach."

Before joining BRG, Kwak worked closely with academic and industry experts on engagements involving securities fraud, market manipulation and valuation disputes. His experience includes support for testifying experts and expert testimony in class certification, liability and damages phases of securities litigation.

"BRG has an outstanding reputation for combining academic excellence with practical economic insight," said Kwak. "I'm excited to join this talented team and contribute to the continued growth of our Securities practice as clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and market landscape."

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise, purpose-built for agility and connectivity, which sets us apart—and gets our clients ahead.

Our top-tier experts include experienced specialist consultants, industry leaders, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of proven real-world experience to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges for organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking from diverse perspectives that, when paired with our global reach and resources, make us uniquely capable of addressing our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG