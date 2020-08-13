BRG and Azimuth Announce Strategic Relationship, Leveraging Technology to Help Financial Institutions With Compliance Challenges

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) and Azimuth GRC are excited to announce the signing of a strategic relationship to deliver unique products to help financial institutions address pain points in their operations and regulatory compliance functions. As a part of the relationship, BRG clients will have access to Azimuth GRC's software platform among a menu of technology service offerings.

"BRG is the right advisory partner for Azimuth GRC, with its deep background in financial services and forward-thinking approach on leveraging technology to provide the best solutions for its clients," said Rohin Tagra, founder and CEO of Azimuth GRC.

BRG will provide advisory services to its clients to implement the Azimuth GRC platform, assisting with regulatory compliance, regulatory change management and risk assessments.

The strategic relationship efforts were spearheaded by Michael Canale, John DelPonti and Joseph Sergienko, leaders in BRG's Financial Institutions Advisory practice.

DelPonti commented, "BRG's strategic relationship with Azimuth GRC is an exciting opportunity for our clients to automate and reduce the cost of their regulatory compliance programs. Our team in the Financial Institutions Advisory practice is focused on delivering exceptional client service that is expert driven and enabled by industry-leading technology. In risk and compliance, we focus on increasing efficiency and risk coverage while reducing costs by leveraging technology. We specialize in data analytics, process automation and machine learning."

In addition, BRG and Azimuth GRC will work to develop technology and intellectual property that will enhance the way clients operate and manage risk.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and offers an automated regulatory compliance platform integrating data, content and software. The platform includes an evergreen inventory of federal and state laws that have been converted into data. Lawyers and compliance experts have mapped rules to categories and processes, with defined operational requirements. The software engine is cloud based and facilitates mapping of operational requirements to an organizations departments, performing gap analysis and tracking remediation. Once the platform is configured, Azimuth GRC provides ongoing automated impact assessments, regulatory change management and automated compliance testing. Visit azimuthgrc.com to learn more.

