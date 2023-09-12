BRG Bolsters Forensic Accounting Practice with Addition of Frank Dery

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Frank Dery has joined the firm as a managing director based in Chicago. A certified public accountant, Mr. Dery provides litigation support services for both public and private clients and performs a broad array of accounting investigations, including those related to forensic accounting. He has also worked with high-profile clients to successfully resolve complex "bet-the-firm" mergers and acquisitions-related disputes.

"We are delighted to have Frank join BRG and our talented Economics & Damages community," said BRG Managing Director Ray Kolls, a co-leader of the community. "His deep knowledge of complex financial statement fraud investigations, as well as international investigations, will extend the capabilities of our growing forensic accounting practice."

"Frank will be a tremendous asset to BRG moving forward," said Tri MacDonald, principal executive officer and president of BRG. "He brings significant expertise in navigating transaction-related disputes, reinforcing BRG's strong reputation for successfully negotiating and resolving high-stakes matters and claims."

Mr. Dery's litigation case experience focuses on transaction-related disputes, including working capital disputes, earn-out disputes and claims of breaches of representations and warranties. He has also represented clients in post-closing negotiations, along with matters that have gone to mediation and arbitration, and has served as an arbitrator and co-arbitrator in the dispute resolution process. In addition, Mr. Dery routinely advises clients on drafting purchase agreements and other transaction-related issues.

In the area of forensic accounting investigations, Mr. Dery has led complex financial statement fraud investigations and international investigations related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, corruption, and asset misappropriation. He also has experience leading other financial accounting investigations, including asset tracing, embezzlement and money laundering.

"BRG's global expertise in handling complex financial transactions and numerical data will be an invaluable resource in my work with clients—and I'm excited to put it to good use," said Mr. Dery.

Prior to joining BRG, Mr. Dery was a partner at a Big Four accounting firm, where he specialized in providing litigation support services and performing forensic accounting investigations across a broad range of industries, including medical devices, healthcare, manufacturing, government contracting and agricultural products. As a co-instructor at DePaul University, he taught a graduate course centered around detecting and investigating financial fraud.

Mr. Dery received an MA and BBA from the University of Michigan.

About Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more. 

