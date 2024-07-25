BRG Communications Promotes Maureen Higgins to Vice President

Promotion in Recognition of Talent, Tenure and Achievements

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications has announced the promotion of Maureen Higgins to Vice President. In this role, Higgins will continue to lead award-winning communications programs and campaigns for clients in the safety, health and wellness space and contribute to the agency's strategic growth initiatives. The announcement follows a second consecutive win for BRG as the Outstanding Boutique Agency at the PRWeek Awards and a period of sustained growth.

Higgins has been a valued member of the BRG team for 10 years, developing successful communications programs that tackle some of today's most pressing social and public health issues. She brings a proven track record of delivering strong media results, creative thought leadership initiatives and impactful digital campaigns to this position. In her new role, Maureen will continue to serve as an agency leader, provide strategic counsel to her clients, mentor team members, and lend her expertise to deliver on the agency's strategic vision.

"Maureen has been an integral part of building BRG's brand reputation and team culture," said President and CEO, Jane Barwis. "She is committed to providing superior client service and has shown strong passion and dedication to our strategic vision throughout her time with the agency."

Higgins, who began her career as an intern at BRG before working on multiple political campaigns, returned as a manager in 2014. She has worked across a wide range of clients including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, the Aetna Foundation, CVS Health, March of Dimes, Fisher House Foundation, the American College of Preventive Medicine among others.

"Working at BRG has been foundational to my growth as a communications professional and client service leader," said Higgins. "I'm looking forward to supporting the agency's continued growth and helping our team deliver outstanding communications programs that build public awareness and drive positive behavior change."

