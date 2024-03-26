BRG Communications Receives Second-Consecutive Best Boutique Agency Win at 25th Annual PRWeek Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, BRG Communications (BRG) earned top recognition from PRWeek as Outstanding Boutique Agency. Celebrated as one of the most prestigious awards in the communications industry, BRG was honored for agency growth, client and staff retention as well as innovation and training.

During the ceremony, PRWeek highlighted BRG's commitment to its motto: It's Better @ BRG, lauding the firm's exceptional staff and client retention, and fourth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth. PRWeek also spotlighted BRG's proprietary staff training program, Better University (BetterU), launched in 2023 with more than two dozen courses and 100% staff participation. BRG also secured a nomination for Agency of the Year.

"Receiving back-to-back recognition by PRWeek as Outstanding Boutique Agency is not only an honor but validates the work happening behind the scenes at BRG to continue living up to the Communications Better Living promise for our clients, staff, and our contributions to the profession," said Jane Barwis, president and CEO of BRG Communications. "We're grateful to be recognized alongside so many outstanding firms, and continue to be inspired by the incredible work showcased at this month's ceremony."

The PRWeek awards are one of the industry's highest honors, representing leadership, innovation and exceptional results that set nominees apart in the fields of corporate, agency, nonprofit, and education. This year's recognition for BRG comes on the heels of a year of award-winning work for clients, including American College of Preventive Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, The American Cleaning Institute, March of Dimes, and The American Diabetes Association, to name a few.

This back-to-back win at PRWeek comes during a time of sustained industry recognition, with BRG celebrating a third-consecutive nomination for a Silver Anvil from PRSA for Best Boutique Agency (winner in 2022 and Award of Excellence in 2023), a third-consecutive honor by PRNews as an Agency Elite 100 Agency, and a third-consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work ®.

