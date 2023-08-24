BRG Corporate Finance Practice Continues Growth, Welcomes Two New Managing Directors

Berkeley Research Group, LLC

24 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced that Joe Schmitt and Will Russo have joined the firm as managing directors within its Corporate Finance practice to further enhance industry expertise and expand service offerings.

BRG Corporate Finance continues to thrive and is especially focused on investing in growth. With the addition of Schmitt and Russo, BRG adds two senior leaders highly accomplished in their respective areas of specialization and focused on strategically solving clients' most complex problems.

Schmitt joined BRG from AlixPartners and will lead the Retail Performance Improvement (RPI) team together with his former colleagues of over 15 years, Murali Gokki and Shawn Ashworth. Schmitt brings more than 20 years of experience leading complex, cross-functional retail transformations that have delivered measurable financial benefits on behalf of the C-suite, boards of directors and private equity firms. He graduated with a BS in computer science from Villanova University and is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Russo has rejoined BRG's Corporate Finance team with a focus on turnaround and restructuring. Most recently, he was chief investment officer at a real estate finance company focused on affordable housing and community revitalization. Russo's expertise includes financial analysis, credit rating analysis and cash-flow modeling, as well as related policy and procedure development, turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation. He graduated with a BS in accounting and finance from Syracuse University and is based in New York, NY.

Bob Duffy , a managing director and co-head of BRG's Corporate Finance practice, said, "Welcoming Joe and Will to BRG directly aligns with our focus on growth and enhancing our service offerings. Joe brings a unique skillset and wealth of experience that will be crucial as he co-leads the RPI practice. Will provides value in the form of real, hands-on experience as a C-suite leader; this perspective will be an invaluable asset to the Turnaround and Restructuring group."

"At the core of BRG's success are our people," said BRG's Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "The addition of Joe and Will augments the growth of Corporate Finance and reiterates our dedication to investing in highly capable, dedicated professionals."

BRG Corporate Finance is a full-service financial advisory practice that provides multidisciplinary services to companies, boards of directors, lenders, investors, attorneys and other special committees. BRG Corporate Finance professionals have advised in some of the most complex corporate domestic and international matters.

