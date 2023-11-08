BRG Expands Power and Renewables Team with Expert Kenneth Ditzel

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is pleased to announce that Kenneth Ditzel has joined the firm's Energy & Climate team as a managing director in the Washington, D.C., office.

With over 20 years of experience in energy and environmental consulting, Ditzel expands the team's conventional and clean fuels capabilities, as well as its power and renewables practice. Since establishing its power and renewables team in 2021 with the additions of managing directors Matthew Tanner and Vir Chahal, BRG has continued to grow its market presence. For instance, the firm has recently handled novel hydrogen matters on behalf of major oil and power companies.

"As client activity and demand continues to grow in step with the energy transition, we remain focused on expanding our team with top experts. Ken is a true leader in combining energy and emissions market forecasting with policy and economic impact analysis. He's been entrenched in the energy industry his entire career and brings a deep understanding of clean and conventional energy alike," said Christopher Goncalves, a BRG managing director and chair of the Energy & Climate practice. "Building on our team's strength in clean fuels and environmental matters also remains a strategic priority, and Ken brings related expertise to bolster that offering. We're thrilled to welcome him to BRG."

Ditzel provides technical and economic advisory and expert witness services, which include litigation support, policy analysis, business strategy and due diligence. He often uses energy economy models to determine how changes in energy markets and regulatory variables affect supply, demand and prices; asset and portfolio operations and financials; and the broader economy.

"BRG is developing huge amounts of knowledge on industries at the cutting-edge of the energy transition," said Ditzel. "I'm excited to be a part of the team as it enters a rapid new growth phase in response to client demand."

Ditzel previously served as a senior managing director at a global consulting firm and as a principal at an economic and financial consulting firm. He started his energy career at Dow Chemical's Freeport, Texas, location.

About BRG Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

