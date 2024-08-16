BRG Financial Institution Advisory Practice Adds Managing Director Michael Hollerich

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Michael Hollerich has joined the firm's Financial Institution Advisory practice as a managing director in Dallas.

Hollerich brings over 25 years of leadership experience in financial services risk and consulting. He has deep expertise in regulatory affairs, corporate governance, anti-money laundering, fraud detection, mergers and acquisitions, and banking-as-a-service (BaaS). Hollerich has navigated the financial services industry during periods of intense regulatory scrutiny and challenging economic environments.

"Michael's expertise will add significant value to our Financial Institution Advisory practice clients," said Paul Noring, a BRG managing director and leader of the practice. "Having led compliance for publicly traded financial services firms and held executive roles at some of the world's largest banks, Michael has cultivated strong working relationships with government regulators, industry groups and investors. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Before joining BRG, Hollerich served as chief compliance officer for two publicly traded financial services firms and operated a private consulting firm through which he served in advisory and executive roles at large international banking organizations, regional banks, non-depositories and FinTechs. Notably, he led initiatives that resulted in the avoidance of billion-dollar fines and resolved some of the largest regulatory actions taken against the financial services industry. In addition, he was instrumental to the merger of two non-depository mortgage servicers, having established relationships and corporate governance strategies that facilitated approvals from over 30 state and federal banking commissioners.

"I'm excited to join BRG and look forward to solving problems for clients alongside the firm's impressive team of experts," said Hollerich. "I'm eager to get started and leverage the firm's global platform and resources to grow existing relationships and bring new clients into the fold."

Hollerich holds a B.A. from Knox College and completed an executive management program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He served as a two-term president and chief financial officer and member of the board of directors at Harkness House for Children, a nonprofit daycare and early childhood education center.

