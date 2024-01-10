BRG Grows Forensic Accounting Practice with Addition of Kenneth Mathieu

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Kenneth Mathieu has joined its Forensic Accounting practice as a managing director in Chicago.

A respected authority on issues of accounting, damages and valuation, Mathieu has extensive experience advising organizations facing financial crises such as government investigations and high-stakes litigation. He provides credible and objective analysis to help mitigate and resolve such issues and regularly serves as an expert witness for courts, insurance companies, arbitrators, government regulators, boards and management faced with critical decisions.

Mathieu is the latest U.S. addition to BRG's expanding Forensic Accounting practice, following the recent additions of managing directors Jeff George, Frank Wisehart and Frank Dery.

"Ken's depth of experience conducting investigations and advising on high-stakes accounting, valuation and damages issues across an array of industries will generate significant value for our clients," said Jeffery A. Stec, a BRG managing director and co-leader of the firm's Economics and Damages community. "We're excited to have him join the BRG team as we continue to strengthen our forensic accounting offering in 2024."

Mathieu has conducted significant and complex investigations related to accounting irregularities, asset misappropriation, money laundering and terrorist financing, employee and management conduct, and fraudulent conveyances. He has also performed analyses for dispute-related damages involving mergers and acquisitions, breach of contract claims, complex accounting disputes, lost profits, business valuation disputes, diminution in value claims, unjust enrichment, earn-outs, reasonable royalty and indemnity claims, among others.

Mathieu said, "I'm honored to join BRG, whose global footprint, talented team and tremendous resources offer unparalleled advantages for my work on behalf of clients facing complex issues."

Mathieu is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Illinois CPA Society, where he has held leadership positions. He served as a commissioner on the National Accreditation Commission of the AICPA, which oversees the AICPA's specialty credentials. He is a frequent author and speaker on forensic accounting issues. He has published articles for peer-reviewed journals, coauthored chapters in respected reference books, served as editor for AICPA Practice Aids and presented on forensic accounting, valuation and damages issues at industry conferences and educational forums.

Before joining BRG, Mathieu held senior-level positions at several international consulting and accounting firms. He received his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and his BBA from Loyola University.

About Berkeley Research Group

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group