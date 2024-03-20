Dr. Kristina Shampanier Joins BRG's Economics & Damages Community

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Dr. Kristina Shampanier has joined its Economics, Disputes & Investigations business line as a managing director in Los Angeles.

A respected authority on consumer behavior, causal inference, survey and experiment design, and other marketing research methods, Dr. Shampanier has extensive experience conducting and evaluating lab, field and online studies in academic, consulting and litigation settings. She has worked on class action, false advertisement, product defect, trademark, trade dress and patent infringement cases, as well as antitrust and healthcare matters. Her work spans a range of industries, from consumer products to cryptocurrency to automotive.

"Kristina's advanced understanding of marketing research and economics enables the top-level research that today's high-stakes class actions demand," said Jeffery Stec, a BRG managing director, leader of BRG's Intellectual Property practice and co-leader of its Economics & Damages community. "She brings an impressive record of expert casework in high-profile litigation and will be an immense asset to our clients."

"With deep trademark, class action and damages experience, BRG provides an excellent platform for my practice," said Dr. Shampanier. "I look forward to working with this sophisticated team to continue supporting clients in their most challenging matters."

Before joining BRG, Dr. Shampanier held senior-level positions at international economic consulting firms. She received her PhD from MIT Sloan School of Management, MA from New Economic School in Moscow and MS from Moscow State University.

