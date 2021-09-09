BRG Managing Director Bryan Vitner Appointed to Public Counsel Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Bryan Vitner has been appointed to the board of directors of Public Counsel, the nation's largest pro bono law firm.

"I'm honored to serve on the Public Counsel board," said Vitner, co-leader of business development for BRG. "Working with major law firms and corporations to change people's futures is incredibly fulfilling, and I'm proud to be part of an organization that provides individuals and institutions in underserved communities access to quality legal representation and expert services."

About Public Counsel

Having just celebrated its 50th Anniversary, Public Counsel works with a network of thousands of volunteer attorneys that directly serve over 16,000 clients annually. In addition, with the pro bono assistance of some of the nation's largest law firms, Public Counsel also pursues significant and far-reaching class action and representative impact litigation cases, as well as policy advocacy, which impact millions of low-income clients and marginalized, underserved communities. Public Counsel is the public interest law firm of the Los Angeles County and Beverly Hills Bar Associations, as well as the Southern California affiliate of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

