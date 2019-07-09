BRG, Prism Close Deal To Join Forces
Jul 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
EMERYVILLE, Calif., and CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG (Berkeley Research Group) and Prism Healthcare Partners today closed a transaction through which BRG has acquired equity ownership of Prism. The combined group, BRG | Prism Healthcare, becomes one of the largest healthcare performance improvement consulting firms, with a national presence. Both companies are privately held.
"We are thrilled to complete this deal and look forward to being better and stronger together," said Tri MacDonald, President of BRG. "We now have the scale to serve any size client, providing complete solutions across all areas of operations, strategy and business analytics."
Paul Osborne, Managing Director of BRG's Healthcare Performance Improvement group, will co-manage the practice with Mukesh Gangwal, formerly Prism's President and CEO. With a consulting team averaging more than 15 years of experience, the practice will help healthcare providers improve margins, enable quality outcomes and deliver better value-based care. It also will leverage analytics and extensive clinical expertise to help redesign clinical processes, drive operational efficiencies and optimize synergies in mergers and acquisitions.
About BRG
Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, it is an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. It harnesses its collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.
