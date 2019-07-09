BRG, Prism Close Deal To Join Forces

"We are thrilled to complete this deal and look forward to being better and stronger together," said Tri MacDonald, President of BRG. "We now have the scale to serve any size client, providing complete solutions across all areas of operations, strategy and business analytics."

Paul Osborne, Managing Director of BRG's Healthcare Performance Improvement group, will co-manage the practice with Mukesh Gangwal, formerly Prism's President and CEO. With a consulting team averaging more than 15 years of experience, the practice will help healthcare providers improve margins, enable quality outcomes and deliver better value-based care. It also will leverage analytics and extensive clinical expertise to help redesign clinical processes, drive operational efficiencies and optimize synergies in mergers and acquisitions.

Any reporter interested in interviewing senior leaders at BRG or clients of BRG or Prism should contact Mary Xjimenez at mxjimenez@thinkbrg.com. For more on the transaction click here.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, it is an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. It harnesses its collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.thinkbrg.com/

