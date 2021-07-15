BRG Ranked Sixth for International Arbitration Expert Witness Firms in GAR 100 2021

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Arbitration Review (GAR) has ranked Berkeley Research Group (BRG) sixth worldwide for its work in international arbitration in the 2021 Expert Witness Power Index. This follows BRG's recent ranking in Band 1 of Chambers & Partners: Economic Analysts. GAR particularly commended BRG for its rise in the reputational sphere of the survey, with five new experts singled out for their skills. BRG also received praise for consistency in year-on-year performance in the number and value of claims worked on. The Power Index ranks firms based on two years of hearings data and the reputational clout of their professionals, with the latter based on research from Who's Who Legal: Arbitration and Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: Arbitration.

"We are incredibly pleased to once again be ranked as one of the world's leading international arbitration practices," said Santiago Dellepiane, co-chair of BRG's Economics & Damages community. "This recognition is a testament to the strength of our team and our ability to advise clients on the world's most complex and significant disputes."

BRG professionals singled out for their expertise are based across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Achieving the highest ranking as "Thought Leaders" were Dellepiane, APAC leader Mustafa Hadi, London Office Head Daniel Ryan and managing directors Richard Boulton and Daniela Bambaci. Profiled for the first time were managing directors Andrés Chambouleyron, Anamaria Popescu, Anastasia Malyugina and Brad Wolf and senior advisor Bradford Cornell. Executive Chairman David J. Teece, Energy & Climate Chair Christopher Goncalves and managing directors Andrea Cardani, Greg Harman and Michael Kenyon also were included.

