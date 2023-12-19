BRG Strengthens Business Development Team with Addition of Veteran Litigator Ray Mullady

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Raymond G. ("Ray") Mullady, Jr. has joined its Business Development team as a managing director in Washington, D.C.

A seasoned trial lawyer and business strategist, Mullady brings more than 40 years of experience at AmLaw 100 firms to his work at BRG, where he will deliver strategic consulting advice to help clients identify and select world-class experts in economics and damages cases.

"Ray will make an outstanding addition to the Business Development team as we continue to further our relationships at the AmLaw 100 firms," said Ray Kolls, a BRG managing director and co-leader of BRG's Economics and Damages community. "His impressive legal background will be an invaluable asset for matching experts to clients' unique needs in high-profile disputes and investigations."

Mullady centered his legal career around the defense and prosecution of complex business, product liability and class action litigation. He has tried cases to verdict in state and federal courts around the country. His extensive appellate experience includes arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the 4th, 6th and 8th Circuits, and the highest courts in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

"BRG has a remarkable track record of successfully navigating critical economics and damages matters—and strong ties to some of the world's most prominent law firms. I'm eager to make the transition to consulting and enter this exciting new phase of my career," said Mullady.

Prior to joining BRG, Mullady served as a partner at several globally renowned law firms. Most recently, he worked as a trial attorney at law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, focusing his practice on business litigation, product liability and mass torts.

Mullady received his JD and BS from the University of Maryland.

About Berkeley Research Group

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC