BRG Strengthens Business Development Team with Addition of Veteran Litigator Ray Mullady

News provided by

Berkeley Research Group, LLC

19 Dec, 2023, 10:21 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Raymond G. ("Ray") Mullady, Jr. has joined its Business Development team as a managing director in Washington, D.C.

A seasoned trial lawyer and business strategist, Mullady brings more than 40 years of experience at AmLaw 100 firms to his work at BRG, where he will deliver strategic consulting advice to help clients identify and select world-class experts in economics and damages cases.

"Ray will make an outstanding addition to the Business Development team as we continue to further our relationships at the AmLaw 100 firms," said Ray Kolls, a BRG managing director and co-leader of BRG's Economics and Damages community. "His impressive legal background will be an invaluable asset for matching experts to clients' unique needs in high-profile disputes and investigations."

Mullady centered his legal career around the defense and prosecution of complex business, product liability and class action litigation. He has tried cases to verdict in state and federal courts around the country. His extensive appellate experience includes arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the 4th, 6th and 8th Circuits, and the highest courts in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

"BRG has a remarkable track record of successfully navigating critical economics and damages matters—and strong ties to some of the world's most prominent law firms. I'm eager to make the transition to consulting and enter this exciting new phase of my career," said Mullady.

Prior to joining BRG, Mullady served as a partner at several globally renowned law firms. Most recently, he worked as a trial attorney at law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, focusing his practice on business litigation, product liability and mass torts.

Mullady received his JD and BS from the University of Maryland.

About Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Also from this source

BRG Continues Expansion of Forensic Accounting Practice with Two New Hires

BRG Continues Expansion of Forensic Accounting Practice with Two New Hires

Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Jeff George and Frank Wisehart have joined its Forensic ...

BRG Expands Power and Renewables Team with Expert Kenneth Ditzel

Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is pleased to announce that Kenneth Ditzel has joined the firm's Energy &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.