Brian Becker Succeeds Joe Adams as RSM US LLP Managing Partner & CEO

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Brian Becker has succeeded Joe Adams as managing partner & CEO in a planned transition previously announced in November 2021. Adams will continue with the firm in a role focused on global strategy.

"I am humbled to take on this role at such an exciting time in RSM's history and to continue executing on the firm's Vision 100…Powered by our culture strategy," said Brian Becker, RSM US LLP managing partner & CEO. "We are in a position of strength thanks to Joe's outstanding leadership, and I look forward to harnessing that strength as we evolve in a dynamic digital and global environment. RSM is fortunate to have great clients and outstanding people, and we are committed to providing them both with compelling experiences that help them excel and meet the future with confidence."

Becker previously served as RSM's consulting line of business leader, technology consulting leader and central region consulting leader, and he served a term on the RSM US LLP Board of Directors from 2011 through 2015. He began his career at RSM as an auditor before transferring to consulting to build the firm's technology infrastructure service line. Becker is a CPA and graduated with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also a graduate of RSM's executive strategy program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We are grateful to Joe for his steadfast leadership and stewardship to RSM, and we are excited for Brian to lead us in the next phase of our journey," said Jerry Martin, chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors. "Digital transformation is reinventing the landscape for our clients, our firm and our profession. Brian's tremendous expertise in this area, combined with his strong enterprise leadership, will help RSM successfully navigate this transformation in a way that provides enhanced value for our clients and desirable career paths for our people."

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

