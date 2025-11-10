RSM Strengthens Cyber Defense Platform with SailPoint Identity

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – today announced an enhancement to its managed security services platform, RSM Defense, through the integration of SailPoint Identity Security Cloud. SailPoint, a global leader in identity security, helps address complex identity challenges with streamlined, cost-effective solutions and advanced capabilities.

Many middle-market businesses face significant challenges in adopting advanced identity security due to the specialized resources and talent required and complexity of implementing technologies from leading vendors. With this enhancement to the RSM Defense portfolio, RSM is changing that narrative—delivering a full integrated security capability as a managed service requiring minimal internal resources or oversight.

"Identity security has become foundational to modern risk management, but it's rarely simple or accessible for the middle market," said Tauseef Ghazi, national leader of risk consulting with RSM US LLP. "Our goal is to close that gap by providing scalable solutions that simplify complexity and deliver real protection without overburdening internal teams. We're focused on delivering the outcomes our clients desire to allow their teams to focus on generating tangible business value."

SailPoint's intelligence and governance capabilities become the central decision layer of RSM Defense's active security operations. This combination allows RSM to enforce consistent least-privilege access, automate complex security tasks and turn security from a reactive function into a proactive, strategic defense.

The expanded offering builds on a long-standing relationship between RSM and SailPoint, combining SailPoint's intelligent identity security capabilities with RSM's industry experience and proven managed security service delivery. The result is a more accessible path to security maturity and resilience for organizations navigating digital transformation.

"Organizations today need identity security solutions that are intelligent, adaptive, and easy to manage," said Dave Schwartz, SVP Global Partners at SailPoint. "Together, with RSM, we're delivering the tools and insights businesses need to protect their critical assets and confidently embrace innovation."

This solution comes at a critical time. According to the 10th annual RSM US Middle Market Business Index Special Report: Cybersecurity 2025, nearly one in five (18%) middle market organizations experienced a data breach in the last year, despite 97% of executives expressing confidence in their current security measures. Effective identity management remains a critical component in strengthening an organization's overall security posture.

