Brian Delgado Joins Transwestern as Global Head of Capital Markets

New Role Dedicated to U.S. and Foreign Capital-Raising Efforts

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern announces Brian Delgado has been named Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets. In this role, Delgado will partner with Charles Hazen, President of Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®), and Carleton Riser, President of Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) to lead business development and capital raising efforts for the Transwestern companies.

Brian Delgado, Global Head of Capital Markets

"Brian is an astute capital markets leader with a deep understanding of the global investment market and an ability to build strategic partnerships," said Hazen. "With a dedicated focus on presenting Transwestern's array of premier investment opportunities and extensive track record to the global investment community, he will help us expand and diversify the firm's relationships so that we can continue to bring top-tier opportunities to our partners and clients."

Delgado has worked with U.S. and foreign institutional investors, pensions funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. He joins Transwestern from CrossHarbor Capital Partners, where he served as Managing Director, Business Development & Investor Relations, closing over $1.2 billion in aggregated investor commitments for company-sponsored comingled equity funds. Previously, he was head of international fundraising at Rockpoint Group, and spent 15 years at GE Capital, most recently as Head of Capital Raising and Investor Relations in the United Kingdom and Asia Pacific.

Delgado received a B.S. in finance and management from The Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

"Transwestern's integrated platform, strong leadership team and well-defined investment strategies attracted me to this opportunity," said Delgado. "Investors continue to look for ways to partner and diversify, and I believe Transwestern's product suite will appeal to a broad array of investment objectives."

About Transwestern Development Company

Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) strives to create value by skillfully executing development projects for our firm, partners and clients across the United States. Part of the Transwestern companies, our diverse portfolio encompasses logistics, multifamily, healthcare, life sciences, mixed-use and office product, with the value of projects in progress or delivered since 2012 exceeding $9.07 billion.

About Transwestern Investment Group

Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®), a real estate investment adviser, seeks to provide value to institutional clients through what we believe to be compelling, thematic investment opportunities across property types and risk profiles within the United States. Part of the Transwestern companies, we have sourced and executed more than $7 billion of real estate investments to date in 26 markets.

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Through offices nationwide, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

