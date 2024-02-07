Brian Delgado Joins Transwestern as Global Head of Capital Markets

News provided by

Transwestern

07 Feb, 2024, 10:47 ET

New Role Dedicated to U.S. and Foreign Capital-Raising Efforts

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern announces Brian Delgado has been named Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets. In this role, Delgado will partner with Charles Hazen, President of Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®), and Carleton Riser, President of Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) to lead business development and capital raising efforts for the Transwestern companies.

Continue Reading
Brian Delgado, Global Head of Capital Markets
Brian Delgado, Global Head of Capital Markets

"Brian is an astute capital markets leader with a deep understanding of the global investment market and an ability to build strategic partnerships," said Hazen. "With a dedicated focus on presenting Transwestern's array of premier investment opportunities and extensive track record to the global investment community, he will help us expand and diversify the firm's relationships so that we can continue to bring top-tier opportunities to our partners and clients."

Delgado has worked with U.S. and foreign institutional investors, pensions funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. He joins Transwestern from CrossHarbor Capital Partners, where he served as Managing Director, Business Development & Investor Relations, closing over $1.2 billion in aggregated investor commitments for company-sponsored comingled equity funds. Previously, he was head of international fundraising at Rockpoint Group, and spent 15 years at GE Capital, most recently as Head of Capital Raising and Investor Relations in the United Kingdom and Asia Pacific.

Delgado received a B.S. in finance and management from The Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

"Transwestern's integrated platform, strong leadership team and well-defined investment strategies attracted me to this opportunity," said Delgado. "Investors continue to look for ways to partner and diversify, and I believe Transwestern's product suite will appeal to a broad array of investment objectives."

Headshot available for download here.

About Transwestern Development Company
Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) strives to create value by skillfully executing development projects for our firm, partners and clients across the United States. Part of the Transwestern companies, our diverse portfolio encompasses logistics, multifamily, healthcare, life sciences, mixed-use and office product, with the value of projects in progress or delivered since 2012 exceeding $9.07 billion.

About Transwestern Investment Group
Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®), a real estate investment adviser, seeks to provide value to institutional clients through what we believe to be compelling, thematic investment opportunities across property types and risk profiles within the United States. Part of the Transwestern companies, we have sourced and executed more than $7 billion of real estate investments to date in 26 markets.

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Through offices nationwide, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

SOURCE Transwestern

Also from this source

TRANSWESTERN ACQUIRES HOUSTON'S RENOWNED HOTEL GRANDUCA

TRANSWESTERN ACQUIRES HOUSTON'S RENOWNED HOTEL GRANDUCA

Transwestern Hospitality Group (THG) announces it has acquired Hotel Granduca, a 122-key luxury hospitality property located on three and a half...
TRANSWESTERN HIRES EMILY NICOLL TO LEAD MINNEAPOLIS MARKET

TRANSWESTERN HIRES EMILY NICOLL TO LEAD MINNEAPOLIS MARKET

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces it has named Emily Nicoll City Leader for the Minneapolis market. In this role, Nicoll will oversee ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.