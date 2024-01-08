TRANSWESTERN HIRES EMILY NICOLL TO LEAD MINNEAPOLIS MARKET

Nicoll Brings 20+ Years of Brokerage Experience and Notable Achievements

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces it has named Emily Nicoll City Leader for the Minneapolis market. In this role, Nicoll will oversee the operations of the company's Minneapolis office, as well as drive the growth and success of both the business and the Transwestern brand.

Emily is a dynamic leader with deep knowledge of the Minneapolis market and a proven ability to grow relationships. Post this Emily Nicoll, Minneapolis City Leader Transwestern Real Estate Services

"Emily is a strong leader who comes to Transwestern with a deep understanding of the Minneapolis commercial real estate market and a proven ability to grow multi-market relationships," said Munson. "Equally important, she brings dynamic leadership and enthusiasm to the role. Her priorities and energy align perfectly with our vision for the Minneapolis office and the many clients we serve."

Nicoll joins Transwestern from CBRE, where she was a Senior Vice President in the Occupier Services group, focusing her career on providing strategic and transactional support for corporate tenants. This included working with clients across their portfolios to identify and capture unique market opportunities, and helping to proactively craft value-add solutions for their real estate needs. During her 20-year tenure, Nicoll represented high-profile clients such as Cargill, Dorsey & Whitney, Northwestern Mutual, WPP, and the YMCA of the North, and has been repeatedly recognized for her accomplishments. Honors include the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 40 Under 40, MNCAR's 2017 Office Transaction of the Year, Twin Cities Business Magazine's 2020 Notable Women in Commercial Real Estate, and Bisnow's 2023 Minneapolis's Women Leading Real Estate.

Well-respected in the community, Nicoll is heavily involved in both real estate professional groups and nonprofit organizations. She served as President of the Board for the Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Women (MNCREW) and is a member of the Minnesota Commercial Association of Realtors (MNCAR). Additionally, she holds committee positions for the Children's Theatre Company, and previously served on the Board of Directors for both the Alzheimer's Association and Milkweed Editions, an independent literary publisher.

"Transwestern's authentic focus on empowering its people to do extraordinary things together was a primary driver behind my decision to make this leap," said Nicoll. "The company's reputation for exceptional client service is upheld by its culture of collaboration and innovation. I look forward to partnering with my new team on initiatives that can create even greater success for all of us in the Minneapolis market."

Nicoll holds the LEED AP designation and is a graduate of Denison University in Ohio.

