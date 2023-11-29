Brian Dunworth Joins The Inception Company as Director of Business Development to Drive Innovative Engagements in Life Sciences

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company ("Inception" or "the Company") is the preferred hybrid and virtual solutions provider for critical meetings in the life sciences industry. To meet the growing demand for creative engagements in the life sciences industry, the Inception team welcomes Brian Dunworth, Director of Business Development on board.

As a distinguished expert in the pharmaceutical sector, Brian joins the Inception team with over 20 years of experience, specialized in the recruiting and consulting fields. After his roles at Huntsworth Health, Ashfield Healthcare (now Inizio), and his own recruiting firm, MedWorth Recruiting LLC, Brian has a deep understanding of the evolving organizational needs of medical communications agencies.

Brian is uniquely positioned to advance Inception's business development needs by identifying strategic opportunities and forging long-lasting relationships with clients and partners. Brian expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter:

"I have seen how clients are consistently impressed by The Inception Company's fully managed services and how much they enjoy working with the team. Inception caters to client needs with expertly produced meetings that allow them to deliver their key messaging in flexible and customizable formats. I am delighted to join the Inception team to build synergetic relationships through my network."

Pat Purcell, President at The Inception Company mirrors the sentiment. He says, "I am thrilled to have Brian join the team, bringing two decades of experience in working directly with agencies, medical communications, and pharmaceutical companies. I have full confidence in Brian's ability to work with Inception's major clients and to bring more of our proven solutions for critical meetings into the life sciences marketplace."

In addition to addressing the growing demand for innovative engagements, the Inception team is building a sustainable hybrid meetings program launching in 2024. The initiative aims at helping clients quantify and reduce their carbon footprint, as calculated by our compliance provider, PROtect, LLC using GHG (greenhouse gas) Protocol reporting standards.

We look forward to leveraging Brian's relationship building expertise to foster collaboration, innovation, and engagement with our current and future clients.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company (https://inceptioncompany.com/) is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports hybrid and virtual engagements since 2005. The Inception Company's key offering Pando™ Meetings is the only hybrid and virtual platform with a fully integrated production studio. Its built-in 40 ft interactive video wall simulates the experience of a live meeting in a virtual or hybrid setting so clients can focus on storytelling and engaging their audience engagement from anywhere. The Company, headquartered in Fairfield, NJ provides virtual solutions, broadcast production, live event production, and creative video production customized to all client needs.

SOURCE The Inception Company