Brian Finnerty Joins D2L as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced the appointment of Brian Finnerty as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead D2L's global marketing team and strategic marketing initiatives.

Brian brings more than two decades of proven leadership experience building successful go-to-market teams. He joins D2L from Udacity, where he led global revenue marketing with a growth-first mindset and had responsibilities across several marketing functions, including demand generation, customer marketing, digital marketing, and product marketing. Prior to his role at Udacity, Brian held key leadership roles at high growth companies including Demandbase, Marin Software and Skillsoft. He also served on the customer advisory board at 6sense and as an executive advisor to Sendoso.

"We're very pleased to welcome Brian to the D2L team. Brian is a respected and accomplished marketing leader with comprehensive experience leading brands through high-growth and global expansion," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "We're excited to add Brian to the leadership team to help guide our marketing organization as we continue to build on our core mission of transforming the way the world learns."

"I'm delighted to join D2L at this pivotal moment in its history and I'm excited to work with our talented and diverse marketing team to enhance D2L's brand as a leader in the global digital learning market," added Finnerty. "I'm so impressed by the company's mission to transform people's lives through education, and I look forward to amplifying D2L's positive impact as we reach even more learners around the world."

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

