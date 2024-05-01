D2L Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming the Way the World Learns

D2L Marks 25th Anniversary with Headquarters Grand Opening

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today celebrates its 25th anniversary and the progress that it has made on its mission to transform the way the world learns.

Founded in 1999, D2L now works with over 1,300 corporate and education customers in over 40 countries to help create better, more personal, highly accessible, and engaging learning experiences that can help people achieve more than they dreamed possible.

"A lot has changed in the world in 25 years, but our mission to transform the way the world learns has never wavered," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "We have seen the profound difference learning can make in people's lives and the positive impact it can have as it ripples across campuses, companies, communities, and countries – fueling growth, innovation, and creativity."

D2L has established itself as a leader in learning innovation, informed by pedagogy and driven by technology, and its learning innovation platform is now used by more than 18 million people. Along the way, D2L has received numerous awards and accolades for its services, security, and corporate culture. D2L will mark its anniversary today with the grand opening of its new headquarters in Kitchener, Ontario with an event attended by D2L employees and local dignitaries.

"At D2L, we are always looking to help solve the big challenges – just as John did when he founded this company to help make learning more accessible and personal," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "As the world undergoes significant change and disruption, there has never been a time when our work to transform learning has mattered more. We're excited about the future – and remain committed to the same values of hard work, curiosity and innovation that made our first 25 years such a success."



About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

