Brian Lambert, PhD, and Digital Command Unveil The AI Lead: A Breakthrough Guide to Overcoming Data Drag and Achieving Digital Dominance
News provided byDigital Command
Jan 08, 2025, 08:32 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned business leader and digital transformation expert Brian Lambert, PhD, announces the release of his groundbreaking book, The AI Lead: Overcoming Data Drag to Accelerate Digital Dominance. This transformative guide offers leaders actionable strategies to navigate digital transformation and thrive in the AI-driven era.
Set for release on January 15, 2025, and published by Koehler Books, The AI Lead will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and over 30,000 retailers.
About the Book
- Title: The AI Lead: Overcoming Data Drag to Accelerate Digital Dominance
- Author: Brian Lambert, PhD
- Genre: Business/Technology Leadership
Synopsis:
In The AI Lead, Lambert tackles "data drag"—the inefficiencies hindering organizations from fully harnessing data and AI. With over 75% of digital transformations failing due to data and change management challenges, this book provides a practical roadmap for business and IT leaders to collaborate, innovate, and achieve a competitive edge.
The book covers essential topics like AI ethics, sustainability, resilience, and emerging technologies, including the AI "speed layer." Through real-world examples and actionable steps, readers will learn to transform their organizations into agile, data-driven powerhouses in today's digital economy.
About the Author
Brian Lambert, PhD, is a global digital leadership expert with over two decades of experience in technology strategy, analytics, and AI transformation. A thought leader in navigating change and driving innovation, he has authored multiple works and advised leaders across industries worldwide.
Book Launch Event Details
- Date: January 16, 2025
- Time: 11:30 AM EST
- Location: Online (Zoom)
- Activities:
- Book walkthrough
- Q&A with Brian Lambert, PhD
- Use case demonstrations
- Panel discussion on digital transformation
Quote from the Author
"I wrote The AI Lead to empower leaders to overcome barriers and achieve digital dominance. This isn't optional; it's essential. The book equips leaders with the tools and vision to succeed in the AI age." – Brian Lambert, PhD
Join the Digital Command Movement
The AI Lead aligns with Digital Command's mission to drive transformation and leadership development. It reinforces the company's belief that "Digital First, Jobs Second" is critical for staying competitive.
For more information, visit www.drbrianlambert.com/ai-lead.
Media Contact:
Donna Guanzon
Public Relations Manager
Digital Command LLC
Email: [email protected]
703.220.7008
SOURCE Digital Command
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article