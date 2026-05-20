Brian Nutt of TruTrade Discusses R400 and the Growing Shift Toward Automated Trading

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues reshaping financial markets, Brian Nutt, Co-Founder of TruTrade, believes more traders are moving toward structured, technology-driven systems designed to simplify market participation.

In a recent interview discussing TruTrade's latest platform, R400, Brian Nutt explained how the company is approaching the growing demand for operational simplicity and AI-driven execution technology in modern trading.

Brian Nutt believes technology-driven systems are simplifying modern market participation. Post this

According to TruTrade, R400 was engineered for cash broker trading accounts, including retirement-focused accounts such as 401(k)s and other self-directed investment accounts. The company says the platform was built around structured execution, one-click activation, and streamlined portfolio management functionality.

"The conversation around trading technology is changing rapidly," said Brian Nutt. "Many people are looking for systems that simplify operation while still maintaining structure and disciplined execution. We built R400 around the idea of one-click simplicity and operational efficiency."

Brian Nutt also discussed how advancements in AI-driven execution technology are changing how many retail traders approach the markets.

"Technology today allows traders to approach the markets differently than they could even a few years ago," he said. "More individuals are looking for structured systems designed to reduce unnecessary complexity while still maintaining disciplined execution principles."

According to TruTrade, the R400 platform leverages AI-assisted execution, real-time market responsiveness, and automated risk management technology designed to support modern portfolio management approaches across different account environments.

Danny Rebello, Co-Founder of TruTrade, says the company's focus remains centered around simplifying the trading experience through structured technology.

"We wanted to create a platform focused on operational simplicity and structured execution for individuals using cash broker platforms and retirement accounts," said Danny Rebello. "R400 reflects our continued focus on developing technology-driven systems designed for modern traders."

According to TruTrade, the launch of R400 reflects the company's broader focus on developing AI-driven trading technology centered around one-click activation, operational simplicity, and structured execution systems.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade