Brian Spada Joins UMF|PerfectCLEAN as Regional Sales Manager - Healthcare Markets

Infection prevention expert bolsters UMF|PerfectCLEAN's growing healthcare team

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the latest expansion of its growing healthcare business, UMF|PerfectCLEAN welcomes Brian Spada as Regional Sales Manager - Healthcare Markets. Brian is an accomplished sales professional who is skilled in client services and results-oriented client management. Most recently with EvaClean, he brings years of healthcare infection prevention expertise.

Brian Spada, Regional Sales Manager - Healthcare Markets, UMF|PerfectCLEAN

"We are thrilled to add Brian to our rapidly expanding healthcare team," said Mark Hodgson, Vice President Sales - Healthcare Markets, UMF|PerfectCLEAN. "His deep knowledge of research-based, science-driven infection prevention solutions comes from years of partnering with some of the country's leading healthcare facilities. He has helped such organizations achieve industry-leading safety scores and infection rates. Brian's breadth of experience extends to education, and collegiate and professional sports. We look forward to working with Brian as we enter an exciting new phase of growth."

Brian has proven abilities in sales and revenue growth, client based expansion, retention, and implementation. While at EvaClean, he co-developed the PurExcellance program, encompassing chemistry adaptation and a specialized clinical training program focused on reducing preventable healthcare associated infections (pHAIs) at healthcare facilities. He trained thousands of hospital staff members during his time there, and regularly exceeded performance goals. Prior to EvaClean, Brian was Regional Sales Manager at Interactive Metronome, where he brought their biometric technology platform to neurologists at leading hospitals and private practices in the Northeast and Caribbean. Before that, he spent more than nine years in sales at Steris, a division of SC Johnson's DebMed, where he served major hospitals in the Northeast.

"I am thrilled to join UMF|PerfectCLEAN, which is on the cutting edge of infection prevention solutions, development, and innovation," said Spada. "Committed to sustainability across the board, UMF|PerfectCLEAN is dedicated to ensuring safe environments for patients and healthcare professionals, alike. I am especially enthusiastic to join a company where caregivers and the customers they serve are the top priority."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our team," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "Brian is already contributing to our mission of providing safe environments across all the markets we serve supported by best-in-class products, training, and solutions."

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. LinkedIn.

SOURCE UMF Corporation