Brian Testo Associates, LLC Announces the Auction Sale of the International Women's Clothing Brand Wildfox Couture, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Testo Associates, LLC is announcing that all brand and inventory assets of Wildfox Couture, LLC, and Wildfox Couture IP Holdings, LLC (together "Wildfox") will be sold by live auction with a call-in option to be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Wildfox is a retro-inspired women's knitwear brand based in Los Angeles. This contemporary women's line has embodied the effortless yet edgy ethos of California since it was launched in 2008. Originally co-created by two women inspired by a love for vintage tee shirts, the brand is known for its iconic campaigns, dreamlike quality, and clothes that tell a story. The line has grown to include categories outside the core knitwear range, including Denim, Essentials, Intimates, Pajamas, Sun, Swim, and a White Label collection of luxuriously soft sweater knits, laces, chiffons, velour, and sequins. The Wildfox brand can be found in better retail boutiques nationwide along with select department stores such as Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Internationally, Wildfox is distributed in over 30 countries worldwide. To view a sampling of all the assets available in this auction, please visit the Wildfox website at www.wildfox.com.

"This sale represents a rare opportunity for all our customers who are already part of the women's casual fashion business or those looking to enter the field by owning an established brand," said Brian Testo, founder and president of Brian Testo Associates, LLC. "Wildfox is a favorite lifestyle brand among A-list celebrities and international influencers," Testo added, "so this is a business opportunity that should not be missed."

Bidding will begin at 10am PST on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the offices of Buchalter Law Firm, 1000 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1500, Los Angeles, CA 90017. For bid procedures and access to data room, please contact Brian Testo at 818.592.6592 Ext. 101 or email brian@btesto.com. For more information, please visit us online at www.btesto.com.

Brian Testo Associates, LLC, a nationwide asset management firm.

