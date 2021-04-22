Briarcliffe Credit Partners Announces Four New Executive Hires Across Fundraising, Project Management and Operations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("BCP"), a placement agency fully dedicated to private credit and founded by Jess Larsen today announced it has made four key senior-level hires across fundraising, project management and operations. BCP was launched in February of 2021 seeking to capitalize on the increased complexity and growth of the private credit market.

The four new hires include:

Jennie Park – Managing Director, Fundraising. Ms. Park has over 12 years of experience in financial services across alternative investments and investment banking. Most recently, she led business development and investor relations in North America for Vantage Infrastructure, a $5 billion infrastructure specialist. Prior to Vantage Infrastructure, she was on the business development and investor relations teams at Apollo Global Management and Anchorage Capital. Earlier, she spent several years at Goldman Sachs in the Alternative Investments and Manager Selection (AIMS) group and the Leveraged Finance Capital Markets and Syndicate team. Ms. Park received a B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Swarthmore College .

Robert Molina – Managing Director, Project Management. Mr. Molina has over 20 years of experience in financial services across alternative investments and investment banking. Prior to joining Briarcliffe Credit Partners, he was a Partner at Langschiff Capital Partners, a private placement agent. There, Mr. Molina was responsible for project management, providing fundraising advisory to general partners. Before joining Langschiff, Mr. Molina established and led coverage of private market investments as a Strategy Head at UBP Asset Management, a subsidiary of Union Bancaire Privée, a Swiss private bank. Earlier, he worked in investment banking, covering leveraged companies in the media and telecommunications sectors, at Jefferies and UBS; and invested in event driven and distressed hedge funds while at Safra Asset Management. Mr. Molina earned his MBA from Vanderbilt University and graduated from New York University with a BS in Finance and International Business.

Dax O'Gorman – Associate, Project Management. Prior to joining Briarcliffe, Mr. O'Gorman was a Senior Data Specialist at Preqin, a leading research firm focused on alternative investments. At Preqin, he worked with both general and limited partners, as well as industry service providers, to conduct market analyses and identify new business opportunities. Mr. O'Gorman's career began at Exigis Risk Management Services, where he was a Data Analyst focused on insurance compliance. He is currently pursuing his MBA in Business Analytics at Brooklyn College . Mr. O'Gorman graduated from St. John's University with a BS in Business Management.

Laura Morales – Head of Infrastructure. Mrs. Morales has over seven years of experience in office management and administration in finance. Prior to joining Briarcliffe, she was a Senior Office Manager at First Avenue Partners, a placement agent. There, Mrs. Morales was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the office as well as managing the schedule of the Head of the US office. Before joining First Avenue, Mrs. Morales marketed and executed large scale corporate events in addition to private events at Citi Field for Metropolitan Hospitality. Before moving to New York , Mrs. Morales was the lead Digital Salesperson for tampabay.com where she sold and designed digital ads for the site. Mrs. Morales has a BS in Sports Management with a minor in Sociology from Eastern Kentucky University .

"Today's appointments build on the momentum we achieved following the firm's successful launch in February, with each hire reflecting an unparalleled level of sophistication and expertise when it comes to private credit," said Jess Larsen, CEO of Briarcliffe Credit Partners. "As we continue to win fundraising mandates, we remain laser-focused on ensuring we have the right talent in place to accelerate our growth as the go-to placement agency for the private credit market. We are optimistic on the bullish outlook for private credit and are confident Briarcliffe Credit Partners will play a key role in meeting the growing investor interest in the asset class."

About Briarcliffe Credit Partners

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a private credit placement agent. Headquartered in New York, the BCP seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity and growth of the private credit market. The firm will provide fundraising services to private credit investment firms focusing on niche strategies outside direct lending, with fund sizes up to $1.5 billion and potentially higher.

