Briarcliffe Credit Partners Expands Fundraising Team Amid Heightened Investor Demand for Private Credit

Nelson Chikusa to Lead Midwest and Canada Sales Coverage

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("Briarcliffe"), a leading placement agency dedicated exclusively to private credit, today announced the appointment of Nelson Chikusa as an Executive Director, where he will lead fundraising coverage in the Midwest and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nelson to Briarcliffe during an exciting time in the industry," said Jess Larsen, Founder & CEO of Briarcliffe Credit Partners. "The private credit industry continues to show signs of tremendous growth, and Nelson's expertise will be an extremely valuable asset to institutional investors as he connects them with the managers of established private credit strategies we represent."

Mr. Chikusa brings extensive experience in institutional sales coverage, portfolio management, and credit investing to this new role. Prior to joining Briarcliffe, he was a senior portfolio manager in Morgan Stanley's Outsourced Chief Investment Office where he managed multi-asset portfolios for North American institutional investors. Earlier, Mr. Chikusa was a credit investment manager at Marathon Asset Management and a fixed income senior researcher at JP Morgan.

"I'm excited to join Briarcliffe's team of credit specialists and help continue driving the firm's demonstrated track record," said Mr. Chikusa. "Briarcliffe's deep expertise and passion for the growing asset class has long captured my attention, including at its signature LP / GP conferences. Having benefited from those events as an allocator, I'm looking forward to bringing more LPs from the Midwest and Canada to experience the unique access offered by Briarcliffe."

Briarcliffe's momentum comes on the heels of a continued increase in institutional allocations to private credit as investors seek higher returns and portfolio diversification. Since the firm's launch in 2021, Briarcliffe has acted as exclusive US placement agent to several managers, including for Searchlight (AUM: $15.1 billion) on its special situations Fund II reaching $740 million, Greywolf ($4.0 billion) on its shipping Fund II at $120 million, and Proterra ($3.7 billion) on its food and beverage Fund II for which Briarcliffe helped exceed its $400 million target by more than 25%. Briarcliffe currently represents nine top-tier GPs representing differentiated, private credit strategies.

About Briarcliffe

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a placement agency dedicated exclusively to private credit. Headquartered in New York, it seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity and continuing growth of the $1.7 trillion private credit market, providing fundraising services for established private credit strategies. Just 18 months after its founding, Briarcliffe was recognized by the industry through its selection as Private Debt Investor 2022 Advisory & Placement Agent of the Year (Americas) and was nominated again in 2023. The Firm was asked to and subsequently helped author curriculum for the private debt credential and certificate program administered by the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) which covers private credit fundamentals, private corporate lending, asset-based lending, and private credit portfolio implementation.

For more information, visit briarcliffepartners.com .

For media inquiries:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Briarcliffe Credit Partners