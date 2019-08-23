Brickworks North America Corporation Acquires Sioux City Brick

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation (Brickworks N.A.), the parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation, today completed the acquisition of Sioux City Brick, an Iowa-based brick manufacturer. Sioux City Brick will become a premium brand of Glen-Gery.

Brickworks N.A., is the North American holding company for Brickworks Limited, Australia's largest brickmaker and one of that country's premier building products companies. Brickworks Limited acquired Glen-Gery, a leading North American brick and stone manufacturer, in 2018. Sioux City Brick, headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, is a respected manufacturer of clay bricks and a distributor of related masonry products with a strong brand and leading market position in the Midwest. The company has been family owned and operated since 1913, with the company's leadership spanning four generations with the fifth generation involved and supporting the business.

In announcing the acquisition, Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks N.A., said, "Products that meet the high-end style needs of the architectural and design community are a strong focus for Brickworks in the U.S. and North America. Sioux City Brick is an innovator and manufacturer of unique architectural products. The Sioux City product line is a perfect fit and the ideal 'bolt-on' opportunity to our 2018 acquisition of Glen-Gery – a company that offers the most diverse portfolio of brick colors, sizes and textures for commercial and residential applications in the U.S." Ellenor also noted that Sioux City's strong Midwest geographic presence, its modern manufacturing plants, and proud employee culture made the company an attractive candidate for inclusion in the Brickworks family.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sioux City Brick Chief Executive Officer Mark Mahoney said, "We are pleased Sioux City Brick will be associated with two quality companies that share our heritage of over a century of brickmaking. It makes us proud that the Sioux City Brick name will continue as a premium brand and represent the hard work of our employees."

Since entering the North American market, Brickworks N.A.has driven forward the company's vision of bringing unique and exciting brick design possibilities to architects, interior designers and design professionals. "Brick is not a commodity product," notes Ellenor. "It is a material that is increasingly the material of choice for creating beauty, drama, elegance, contemporary flair or old-world charm on both exterior and interior applications. The possibilities in material, color, texture, size and shape are broader than ever." Through Glen-Gery and the new Sioux City Brick acquisition, Brickworks is expanding the creative potential for brick, and putting it within reach of design-driven building professionals.

About Brickworks Limited

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brickmaker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1908, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America Corporation, Brickworks Limited has a presence in the North American market through ownership of Glen-Gery and Sioux City Brick. www.brickworks.com.au

About Glen-Gery

Glen-Gery, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brand and award-winning manufacturer of brick and stone products, and a distributor of in-house manufactured and globally sourced exterior/interior building products. Through expansive manufacturing and sales facilities, and a dealer network across North America, the company offers a broad product portfolio, when and where needed, to meet the growing demands of the building industry. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pa. www.glengery.com

About Sioux City Brick

Sioux City Brick is a manufacturer of clay bricks and a distributor of related masonry products in the Midwest U.S. Family owned and operated since 1913, with the company's leadership spanning four generations with the fifth generation involved and supporting the business. Operating for more than a century, the company has developed a reputation for premium products, unique products for the architectural and design market, and innovative development of product styles and colors for both the commercial and residential markets. Headquartered in Sioux City and Des Moines, Iowa, the company operates through two manufacturing plants and five retail showrooms. www.siouxcitybrick.com

