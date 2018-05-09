Bridge Data Centres expands APAC footprint with acquisition of data centres in Malaysia

Bridge's two new data centres, renamed MY01 and MY02 under Bridge Data Centres Malaysia Sdn Bhd, comprise approximately one million square feet of data centre facilities and 20 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load. MY01 and MY02 serve many domestic and global blue-chip customers from a diverse set of industries, and Bridge is planning to expand this footprint in Cyberjaya with a contiguous development of a further 20 MW, to cater for its large customer's scaling needs, as Asia Pacific prepares to become the most important data centre regional market by 2020, according to industry analysts.

"We are excited to announce the completion of this complex transaction," said Michael Foust, Executive Chairman of Bridge Data Centres. "There has been strong demand for our data centre services in Malaysia, and we will continue to invest in campus-style developments, with energy-efficient buildings, to serve the growing needs of our customers."

Today's announcement follows Bridge's acquisition in November 2017, of the two data centres' operating business and the rights to a dedicated fibre ring within Cyberjaya connecting the data centres, from CSF Group, an AIM-listed regional data centre management firm. Bridge is also commencing construction of a new global best-in-class greenfield data centre in Mumbai, India, in June 2018. Expected to be ready for service by 4Q 2019, the 350,000 square feet facility will be certified Tier III by The Uptime Institute, and will provide 18 MW of IT load capacity for global and domestic customers.

"Due to sustained double-digit growth in the data centre industry, it has been challenging to train and retain the right talent," said Kris Kumar, CEO Bridge Data Centres. "We believe that our people are our competitive differentiator, and we have maintained a strong focus on building a true enterprise platform as we expand into further markets in the region. The acquisition in Malaysia brings a further 90 data centre professionals into the Bridge family and we are excited at leveraging their local knowledge to invest and grow our business there."

Bridge is also exploring other geographies in APAC, in order to develop a balanced portfolio across the region. Its investment efforts are led by Pithambar (Preet) Gona who also serves as CFO.

"To echo Kris' comments, we have steadily built an investment team that can underwrite large greenfield developments, as well as execute on existing assets with complex transactions like this one we have announced today," said Gona. "Consistent with our strategy of developing our platform that serves our key global customers in developed and emerging markets, we recently agreed terms to acquire an industrial facility in Singapore and to redevelop it into a large facility serving the rapidly evolving needs of our customers in this key market. We expect there will be more announcements soon on our activities in Singapore and the rest of the region."

Other recent additions to the Bridge management team to address the demand in multiple markets include:

Dz Shing Lim, Head of Facilities Engineering APAC, a skilled and experienced engineer with 15 years' experience in the data centre industry

Karl Pope , Head of Operations APAC, a veteran critical facilities management resource from the financial services industry

About Bridge Data Centres

Bridge Data Centres is founded by Michael Foust and Kris Kumar, who collectively have more than 50 years' experience investing in, conceptualising, designing, building, and operating high quality data centre facilities, with best-in-class operating and maintenance procedures to ensure the highest levels of uptime and reliability. The team has executed transactions in excess of US$10 billion to invest and grow data centre platforms, and provide resilient and scalable data centre services. Bridge's customers span multiple industry sectors, including financial institutions, technology companies, governments and large cloud services providers in Asia Pacific and worldwide.

Media contact

Basil Teo

Ketchum Singapore for Bridge Data Centres

basil.teo@ketchum.com

+65 6220 2623

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-data-centres-expands-apac-footprint-with-acquisition-of-data-centres-in-malaysia-300645579.html

SOURCE Bridge Data Centres