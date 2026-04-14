Bridge Defense Acquires Syntelligent Analytic Solutions to Expand Intelligence and Analytics Capabilities

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Defense, a next-generation defense technology company, has acquired Syntelligent Analytic Solutions ("Syntelligent"), a provider of advanced analytics and intelligence solutions for national security customers.

The acquisition expands Bridge Defense's capabilities across the intelligence lifecycle, combining Syntelligent's expertise in all-source analysis, multi-INT operations, and geospatial and cyber analytics with Bridge Defense's strengths in software development, infrastructure, and deployable systems. Together, the companies are positioned to deliver scalable, mission-ready solutions in complex operational environments.

Syntelligent, founded in 2010, brings more than 15 years of experience supporting defense and intelligence agencies. The company delivers intelligence analysis, collection management, and media exploitation capabilities that generate actionable insight for high-priority national security missions.

"We built Syntelligent to support critical national security missions and deliver meaningful intelligence outcomes," said Steve Synnott, CEO of Syntelligent. "Joining Bridge Defense allows us to scale our impact, combining our analytic expertise with technological innovation to better serve our customers and mission partners."

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions to the national security community," said Cooper Bradley, President and CFO of Bridge Defense. "Syntelligent's intelligence and analytics capabilities are highly complementary to our platform, and together we are well positioned to drive mission advantage. Our focus now is on seamless integration and continued execution for our customers."

About Syntelligent Analytic Solutions:

Syntelligent Analytic Solutions provides analytics and intelligence support to defense, intelligence, and homeland security customers. The company specializes in all-source analysis, multi-INT collection management, geospatial and cyber analytics, and media exploitation, complemented by capabilities in information technology, security operations, and program management.

About Bridge Defense:

Bridge Defense is a next-generation defense technology company delivering mission-ready capabilities to the nation's most demanding national security customers. The company enables artificial intelligence and advanced operations in contested environments, transforming mission needs into scalable and sustainable systems through integrated software, infrastructure, and deployable platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.bridge-defense.com

For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Transaction Details:

Bridge Defense was advised by Blank Rome LLP and supported by Aprio, LLP in financial due diligence. Syntelligent was advised by PilieroMazza PLLC.

Media Contact:

Griffin Hall

Chief of Staff, Bridge Defense

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Defense