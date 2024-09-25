Bridge Players Raise $1.2M to Fight Alzheimer's

American Contract Bridge League surpassed $10 million fundraising milestone since partnering with Alzheimer's Association

HORN LAKE, Miss., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge players raised $1.2 million in June for the Alzheimer's Association's fundraiser, The Longest Day. During the week of the summer solstice — the day with most sunlight — bridge clubs of the American Contract Bridge League hosted games, lessons, silent auctions and events to raise awareness and drive donations for the fight against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. This year, 323 clubs garnered $1,210,210.35, including over $27,000 of ACBL sanction fees from games that week.

Due to its social-gathering aspects and mentally engaging challenges, bridge incorporates healthy behaviors that can reduce risks of cognitive decline. ACBL partnered with the Alzheimer's Association in 2013 and has since raised over $10 million for the organization.

"Most people are affected by Alzheimer's and dementia in some fashion, and the ACBL community rallied to support its prevention and treatment by participating in an activity they love," said Bronia Jenkins, ACBL's executive director. "I'm amazed by our membership's generosity and the hard work team organizers put into The Longest Day to support the Alzheimer's Association."

The ACBL global team's top fundraisers were:

Team HB ( Helen Browdy ) - Atlanta, Georgia - $130,895

- - BRIDGExpress - Great Neck, New York - $118,998

- - St. Louis Bridge Center - St. Louis, Missouri - $78,175

- - Indianapolis Bridge Center - Indianapolis, Indiana - $61,592

- - Santa Barbara "Rufnsluffers" - Santa Barbara, California - $42,000

- - Unit 498 & The Peninsula Team - Belmont, California - $41,038

- - Charlotte Bridge Association - Charlotte, North Carolina - $37,525

- - Bridge Heroes 2024 - Arlington, Virginia - $33,751

- - Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club - Fort Wayne, Indiana - $28,140

- - Newtown Bridge Club - Sandy Hook, Connecticut - $24,275

"The Alzheimer's Association congratulates and thanks ACBL for another outstanding year as a Global Team for The Longest Day," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association. "Not only did they once again exceed the previous year's total, raising more than $1.21 million, the ACBL's total giving reached a major milestone this year: $10 million raised since our partnership began. This has been a remarkable year of progress for our cause, and the Alzheimer's Association is proud to lead the way to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support. Support from ACBL is helping so many people and families impacted by this disease. We are grateful to the ACBL community for their ongoing commitment."

About the American Contract Bridge League

Founded in 1937, the American Contract Bridge League is the largest bridge organization in the world, serving 130,000 members and 2,000 bridge clubs and sanctioning 1,100 sectional and regional tournaments annually. The ACBL's three North American Bridge Championships each attract up to 4,000 players from around the world. A challenging and rewarding card game, bridge draws players of all ages and walks of life – from Warren Buffett to Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer. For information, visit acbl.org.

Contact:

Stephanie Threlkeld

662-253-3112

[email protected]

SOURCE American Contract Bridge League