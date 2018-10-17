Bridge Purchasing Solutions Chooses Metova to Build Self-Serve Payment Platform

ROGERS, Ark. and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Purchasing Solutions, Inc. (" Bridge "), an emerging fintech company, announced today it has chosen Metova to build and develop the first-of-its-kind digital payment platform for employers, non-profits, and healthcare payers.

By allowing companies to manage purchases through directed spend benefits, Bridge eliminates the waste and inefficiencies that plague B2B relationships.

The Bridge platform allows companies to order custom cash codes on demand. That means you can create your account online, choose a pre-existing "product" (like Bridge Safety or Bridge Vision) and send authorized cash codes to anyone with an email address or mobile phone in under 5 minutes. Recipients can then use their cash code to purchase products and services at thousands of participating locations in the U.S.

The Bridge platform eliminates the need for contact forms, phone calls, and manual processes. You can now manage all company spending initiatives online — from vision care to safety equipment to holiday gift cards and incentives.

"Bridge has partnered with the world's leading retailers and needed a scalable solution to meet the demands of our partners and customers," said Scott Sandlin, Bridge President & COO, "and because our platform handles both PCI and HIPAA data, Metova's deep understanding of government processes and HIPAA compliance set them apart from the competition."

Metova is a world-leading provider of mobile and IoT solutions and has solid working relationships with the nation's largest retailers and government agencies. With Metova on board as technology partner, Bridge is positioned to launch its new purchasing platform in November 2018.

"At Metova we help our partners achieve a digital transformation, improving the lives of their customers by streamlining and optimizing business solutions with new technologies," said Josh Smith, CEO at Metova. "We are honored to work with Bridge to bring a new, hassle-free system to administer flexible, quality healthcare solutions."

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, Metova set out to build beautiful mobile applications while creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues those traditions, while focusing on creating solutions for mobile self-service industries as well as complete solutions for the connected home and vehicle and the Internet of things. Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that has attracted leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs.

About Bridge:

Bridge is a secure financial platform for employers, non-profits, and healthcare payers to manage company purchases. By integrating business-driven restrictions, Bridge gives organizations control of their spending — while empowering members to make pre-approved purchases. With Bridge, businesses can now manage and track benefits and expenses in real time, eliminating the need for complicated insurance plans and employee reimbursement. For more information on Bridge, visit bridgepurchasingsolutions.com.

