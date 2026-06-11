Bridge Sets New Standard for Patient Intake, Scheduling, and Payment Platforms with Patient Access and Revenue Suite Launch

Enhanced Patient Access and Revenue Suite Strengthens Bridge's Unified Patient Engagement Platform to Eliminate Piecemealed Point Solutions and Deliver Market-Leading Automation

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge, a leader in white-labeled patient engagement technology, today introduced enhanced intake and payment automation capabilities designed to power the future of healthcare. The Patient Access and Revenue Suite, part of the BridgeInteract Patient Engagement Platform, removes critical friction points for patients and caregivers, improving clinic operations and patient satisfaction while enabling a shift in focus to ongoing, meaningful care.

Rooted in the company's core philosophy of digital empathy, the Patient Access and Revenue Suite translates in-person compassion to the digital realm by removing common friction points that frustrate patients and lead them to abandon digital engagement. It transforms patient registration and payment from transactional barriers into a seamless experience, empowering healthcare organizations to shift from reactive, episodic encounters to proactive, ongoing patient relationships.

Enhanced Suite Strengthens Unified Platform, Eliminates Piecemealed Point Solutions, and Delivers Leading Automation Post this

"Healthcare organizations are exhausted by the 'technology soup' of managing multiple, disconnected legacy vendors for intake, reminders, scheduling, and billing," said John Deutsch, CEO of Bridge. "We believe technology should make healthcare more human, not less. The Patient Access and Revenue Suite removes the barriers that frustrate patients and the administrative weight that exhausts clinical teams, and it does so on rails that thousands of providers already trust every day."

The Patient Access and Revenue Suite is designed to displace fragmented first-generation patient engagement point solutions, consolidating vendor license fees by up to 65%. In addition, it functions as an entry point to BridgeInteract's comprehensive digital front door platform, connecting scheduling with intake, payments, patient portal access, virtual care, messaging, and task management as part of a unified patient experience.

The Suite features powerful enhancements to BridgeInteract's core capabilities, including:

Enhanced Loginless Access - Patients can now access and complete registration forms via a secure mobile link without needing to create an account, remember a password, or download an app. Loginless intake is not a replacement for the standard portal-based workflow but an additional access mechanism for situations where frictionless entry improves completion rates.





- Patients can now access and complete registration forms via a secure mobile link without needing to create an account, remember a password, or download an app. Loginless intake is not a replacement for the standard portal-based workflow but an additional access mechanism for situations where frictionless entry improves completion rates. Enhanced Discrete EHR Data Write-Back - Bridge has enhanced its already robust discrete EHR data write-back, pushing patient-submitted information directly into the corresponding fields in the EHR without manual transcription. This release expands the range of supported field mappings, improving coverage across more data types and EHR configurations.





- Bridge has enhanced its already robust discrete EHR data write-back, pushing patient-submitted information directly into the corresponding fields in the EHR without manual transcription. This release expands the range of supported field mappings, improving coverage across more data types and EHR configurations. Unified Intake & Billing Dashboard - Bridge's operational dashboard has been redesigned with a more intuitive interface and improved visibility into patient status for staff. The dashboard surfaces priority items such as missing consents and insurance check results, along with the entire dashboard's functionality - all within the EHR user interface.





- Bridge's operational dashboard has been redesigned with a more intuitive interface and improved visibility into patient status for staff. The dashboard surfaces priority items such as missing consents and insurance check results, along with the entire dashboard's functionality - all within the EHR user interface. Proactive SDoH & Screener Capture - Validated clinical screeners (like the PHQ-9 and GAD-7) and Social Drivers of Health (SDoH) questions are seamlessly embedded into the mobile check-in flow to close care gaps before the visit.

Bridge is also introducing revenue enhancements to boost time-of-service collections and eliminate downstream billing rework, including:

Frictionless Embedded Payments & Digital Wallets - Patients are presented with outstanding balances and copays during the mobile intake flow, allowing them to securely pay their medical bills before they even arrive at the clinic using modern, consumer-friendly options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.





- Patients are presented with outstanding balances and copays during the mobile intake flow, allowing them to securely pay their medical bills before they even arrive at the clinic using modern, consumer-friendly options like Apple Pay and Google Pay. OCR Insurance Card Capture & Real-Time Eligibility Verification - Instead of manual data entry, patients can simply take a photo of their insurance card, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) automatically extracts and populates the details. Automated background checks then verify insurance coverage and determine accurate copay amounts before the visit, reducing surprises and claim denials.





- Instead of manual data entry, patients can simply take a photo of their insurance card, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) automatically extracts and populates the details. Automated background checks then verify insurance coverage and determine accurate copay amounts before the visit, reducing surprises and claim denials. Text-to-Pay & Card On File - Practices can accelerate cash flow by sending automated outstanding balance notifications and secure payment links directly to patients via SMS text message. The platform also supports "Card On File" for quick payment approvals and recurring payments.





- Practices can accelerate cash flow by sending automated outstanding balance notifications and secure payment links directly to patients via SMS text message. The platform also supports "Card On File" for quick payment approvals and recurring payments. Proven Operational Efficiency - The underlying rails of Bridge's technology deliver immediate, real-world efficiency; a recent case study with Health by Design demonstrated that automated SMS appointment confirmations alone saved clinic staff between 841 and 1,262 hours annually.

Together, these enhancements encourage stronger patient activation and care team partnership with seamless technology that doesn't add clicks or decision points. They help improve medical margins, keep high-risk patients out of the ER, and ensure trust and collaboration.

About Bridge

Bridge, maker of the BridgeInteract Patient Engagement Platform, is dedicated to delivering a unified patient engagement solution. Built on the philosophy of digital empathy, our scalable, white-labeled platform acts as a complete digital front door — allowing healthcare organizations to seamlessly consolidate functions such as patient portal, intake, scheduling, secure messaging, medical records access, and online bill pay. By leveraging discrete EHR integration, Bridge eliminates manual data entry and empowers providers to shift from reactive encounters to proactive, ongoing care. Learn more at www.bridgeinteract.io.

SOURCE Bridge